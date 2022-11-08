Lake Lawn Resort adds 1878 on the Lake Restaurant

The Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan has added a new restaurant to their Resort, and this one just happens to be overlooking Delavan Lake. The new restaurant, 1878 on the Lake, has their soft opening scheduled for Nov. 15 with the expectation of fully opening for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.

The dining room underwent a $1.5 million renovation of both the space and the menu.

The name of the restaurant ‘1878 on the Lake’ is a tribute to the resort’s history, which began as a 50-person boarding house in 1878.

“We designed a dining experience to bring out the best of our amazing location on the lake as well as shine a spotlight on the creativity and skill of executive chef John Billings,” Lake Lawn Resort general manager Dave Sekeres said in a press release. “We kept our guests and the Lake Geneva community top-of-mind during the planning process, with a focus on creating a premier local dining spot that would be perfect for a special night out or a destination for family and friends.”

Vagus PR’s Kelli Packer, a Media Relations Specialist on Lake Lawn Resort’s public relations team, said the renovation process for the space began in 2021.

“There’s huge amounts of design here,” she said. “The inspiration for the space was to bring the outdoors indoors. They really stripped down the entire restaurant and they brought back the original wood floors to their initial state. The restaurant is modernized with a color palette of blues and grays to provide a relaxing interior while also complimenting Delavan Lake that it oversees. There is some new carpet in areas, furniture, lighting and floor to ceiling windows with three out of the four walls being lake views. There’s a fireside lounge right outside the restaurant with a huge stone fireplace for people to gather while they are waiting for their reservations. It has a classic cocktail club vibe.”

The new restaurant joins the Lookout Bar & Eatery, Isle of Capri Café and the seasonal Lakeside Igloo Adventure at the resort.

“We know there are so many great supper clubs and dining options here, this (1878 on the Lake) offers a fresh look,” Packer said. “It’s really bringing back that sense of elevated dining to the resort that hasn’t been here for a while. People can come out to have a beer or a cocktail anytime, but this is great place for special occasions where you can come out for your anniversary, holidays and weddings. It is a place where you can bring your family while they are in town. It’s a great place for people to gather, enjoy an elevated meal and cocktails, but also have these views of Delavan Lake that you’re not going to get at a lot of other places in the area.”

The lounge will be open from Tuesday-Saturday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 4:30 p.m.