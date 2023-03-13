Parking revenue for the City of Lake Geneva is projected to be about $200,000 for the month of February.

The city’s paid parking season runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder presented a report of the city’s parking revenue numbers for February during the city council’s public works committee meeting, Feb. 27.

Elder said the city’s parking revenue was about $160,000 as of Feb. 19, then about $199,000 as of Feb. 27. He said the Lake Geneva’s parking revenue was about $120,000 in February 2022.

Elder estimates that parking revenue will be about 65% more this February compared to February of last year.

City aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Friday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a $1.8 million budget deficit. The city council members also approved to increase parking fines from $20 to $50 for 2023.

"We would expect to be 65% ahead of the month, because we doubled the rates on the weekends where we do about 65% of our business," Elder said.

The days with the largest amount of parking revenue, as of Feb. 19, was about $24,059 for Feb. 4 and about $23,386 for Feb. 5, during Winterfest weekend.

Other days with a significant amount of parking revenue include:

about $11,468 for Feb. 11

about $10,552 for Feb. 18

about $9,769 for Feb. 19

about $6,271 for Feb. 12

about $5,927 for Feb. 3

about $3,915 for Feb. 6

about $3,255 for Feb. 10.