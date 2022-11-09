Lake Geneva woman hits an occupied squad car, flees the scene, crashes and rolls her vehicle

A Lake Geneva woman faces charges after hitting an occupied squad car, fleeing police at speeds of up to 100 mph down Highway 50 and then rolling her vehicle over.

Kate E. Voss, 33, of N2317 Knollwood Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer and a hit and run-attended vehicle. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. in the Town of Linn on Saturday, Nov. 5, at which point the vehicle went in reverse, hitting the driver’s side of the squad car.

The driver, Voss, then sped away onto Ara Glen, then onto Cisco, and onto Highway 50, heading eastbound at a rate of speed between 80-100 mph with one deflated tire. Shortly thereafter, Voss crashed and rolled her vehicle in the City of Lake Geneva near Sky Lane.