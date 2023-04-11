A Lake Geneva woman faces three felony charges after crashing a pickup truck in the Town of Richmond while under the influence cocaine in the early morning hours on October 30, 2022, causing the death of a man who was left stranded in the cold while sitting in the passenger seat for several hours.

Yvette L. Gray, 39, of 600 block W Main St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-use of a controlled substance, hit and run-resulting in death, and second degree reckless homicide.

A deputy from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of County Road P and Sugar Creek Road in the Town of Sugar Creek for a suspicious woman wearing a green jacket and a backpack walking down the middle of the road. When the deputy made contact with the defendant, Gray, she appeared wet and distressed and said she had been in an altercation with a man, but didn’t mention being in a car crash.

In the early morning hours on October 30, dispatch advised the deputy that the defendant had been driving with a man in the passenger seat and had crashed the truck on County Road P and fled the scene, leaving the injured passenger inside.

Another deputy had responded from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and observed a heavily damaged vehicle partially in a creek off of County Road P near Turtle Creek Wildlife Area in the Town of Richmond. The deputy saw a man in the passenger in the damaged vehicle with a large amount of blood on his face, suffering from shock, exposure to the cold, and injuries from the crash. He was then transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he was hypotensive from being exposed to the cold and was in critical condition with internal bleeding.

The defendant was taken back to the crash scene where she originally stated that she didn’t know anything about the crash and didn’t know the passenger. Later, she stated that the man in the passenger seat was driving and she was a passenger. The defendant was then transported to Lakeland Medical Center by medical personnel for jail clearance. During her time at Lakeland Medical Center, the defendant tested positive for cocaine.

Medical records showed that the man inside the vehicle died on Nov. 2, 2022 and the death certificate indicated the cause of death “blunt force injury to torso due to pick-up truck crash.”

The crash reconstruction report indicated that Gray was driving at a rate of speed of 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on the roadway prior the crash.

The defendant's bail amount is currently set at $100,000 cash for each offense, according to https://inmatelocator.co.walworth.wi.us/inmatelocator/.