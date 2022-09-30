Lake Geneva Tourism Commission still mulls options for Never Say Never Playground funding

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission are trying to find ways to help support the construction of an all-inclusive playground.

Representatives from Never Say Never, Inc. initially approached the tourism commission Aug. 8 to request a $311,000 grant to help pay the cost to promote and market the Never Say Never Playground.

Never Say Never Inc. officials plan to develop the Never Say Never Playground in Veterans Park, which is set to feature playground equipment that is accessible for children with disabilities.

The organization has raised about $280,000, so far, and about another $370,000 is needed in order for the playground to be constructed.

During its Aug. 8 meeting, the tourism commission said they were not certain about committing $311,000 toward the project.

Discussion regarding the grant request continued during the Sept. 12 tourism commission meeting.

Commission member Linda Moritz said according to state statute and city ordinances, the tourism commission can award grants to help promote events and programs that are going to help attract tourists to Lake Geneva and encourage overnight stays or for municipal development.

Moritz said she is not certain whether the playground project would qualify for the grant funding.

“We’re kind of bound by the state statues and the city ordinances,” Moritz said.

Zakia Pirzada, tourism commission member, said she would be willing to award a grant to Never Say Never Inc. after the playground is constructed and it is proven that the playground would attract visitors to the city and encourage people to stay in a Lake Geneva hotel.

“It’s too early to allocate any amount at this point,” Pirzada said. “I suggest we wait until the park is done, then they can come back with the grant request to promote or market it.”

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, proposed that the commission award a $25,000 grant to the organization to purchase some playground equipment, which could be considered municipal development.

“After multiple conversations, including with the city attorney in the past, when it gets into the grey area it’s up to this commission to decide,” Waspi said. “I’m not saying this is an easy grant. I’m trying to find a way to navigate through this. It’s a little sticky.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said Never Say Never has to make a grant request for the playground equipment before the commission awards the grant.

“It has to be for something,” Hedlund said of the proposed grant. “You just can’t say, ‘Here’s $25,000.’”

Hedlund also said Never Say Never cannot receive the grant funding until they spend the money and ask to be reimbursed. He said the project has not even been started at this time.

“Until they do something, we can’t even collect money,” Hedlund said. “If it’s not built in five years, are we going to carry it in our books for five years?”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would be willing to award a grant to help Never Say Never purchase playground equipment once they raise more money and have a better idea of when the project might be started.

“As you’re fundraising, if you get to a certain amount, then you can do a grant for components,” Fesenmaier said. “I think that makes more sense. So if they got close to the end, then they could give us a timeframe.”

After some discussion, Waspi rescinded his motion to award a $25,000 grant to help Never Say Never purchase playground equipment. Waspi said he would still like to find a way to support the playground and encouraged the Never Say Never representatives to apply for a grant to promote a fundraiser they may be hosting in the future.

“Everybody wants to see this built. I think there’s only disagreement on how we do that. I’m going to remain optimistic that we’re going to find a way,” Waspi said. “If you want to put on a huge fundraising event and bring a ton of people to town and they stay the night, then by all means that’s a very easy one to talk about.”

The plan commission members did unanimously approve to place a link on the Riviera’s website to help promote the Never Say Never Playground project.

Pirzada, who owns Lake Geneva Lodge, offered to have her business work with Never Say Never Inc. to help raise money for the playground.

“I would love to arrange some fundraising with you with my hotel,” Pirzada said. “I would love to work something out.”

Waspi, CEO of Clear Water Outdoor, also offered to use his business to help support the project.

“We can use our own individual businesses. There’s only so much the tourism commission can do, which is unfortunate but it’s just the reality,” Waspi said. “I think, individually, we’re going to try to do what we can. When you put your commissioner hat on, your hands are tied but individually we will figure something out.”

Diane Grenus, of Never Say Never Inc., said the group continues to work to raise money for the playground. She said a gala event to raise money will be held in the future.

“We’re plugging away,” Grenus said. “So every little bit helps.”