Lake Geneva to vote on buying former Hillmoor Golf Club property

The City of Lake Geneva could be purchasing the former Hillmoor Golf Club for about $6 million, as well as settling litigation with the property's owners.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council are set to discuss and possibly take action on whether to purchase and enter into a sales agreement with White River Holdings, LLC, the current owners of the property, during their Sept. 26 meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held 6 p.m. at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Hillmoor-related items on the meeting's agenda include:

"Discussion regarding the purchase of real property known as Hillmoor Golf Club for a price of $6 million to settle the litigation with White River Holdings, LLC."

"Discussion/action regarding the execution of a purchase and sale agreement for the purchase of property previously known as Hillmoor Golf Club and owned by White River Holdings, LLC, for the price of $6 million to settle litigation between the city and White River Holdings, LLC."

"Discussion/action regarding a resolution declaring the purchase of real property previously known as Hillmoor Golf Club for public purposes."

City officials have discussed the former Hillmoor property, 333 E. Main St., in closed session several times during the past several months.

The property has been a topic of discussion among residents and city officials during the past several years.

Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf course property in 2016 for about $3.4 million and presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial development.

City aldermen rejected a proposed land zoning change for the planned development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.

White River Holdings then filed a lawsuit against the city in 2018, which later was dropped as part of an effort to restart development talks with the city. The city council, again, voted against changing its comprehensive plan to allow new uses for the property.

The Chicago-based company then filed another claim against the city in 2020 allegeding damages stemming from stalled redevelopment efforts of the property.

City council members voted to deny the claim during a closed session, Oct. 12, allowing White River Holdings to take the city to court and ask a judge or jury to order the city to pay damages.

The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed about 12 years ago, and the property has mostly sat vacant since then.