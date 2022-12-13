Lake Geneva to place resort tax referendum on spring 2023 election ballot

Lake Geneva officials have decided to gauge residents’ opinions regarding implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax for the city.
Members of the city council approved, Dec. 12, to place a non-binding referendum question on the ballot during the spring 2023 election asking residents if Lake Geneva should implement a Premier Resort Area Tax.
City aldermen have discussed placing the referendum question on the spring election ballot during recent public works committee and finance, licensing and regulation committee meetings.
Lake Geneva officials are considering establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax to help gain additional revenue for the city.
In order to establish the tax, the city would have to pass a non-binding referendum, obtain support from the state Legislature and pass a binding referendum.
State law requires municipalities to seek state approval for implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax unless at least 40% of the community’s total assessed property value comes from tourism.
Rep. Tyler August has said that he is against the Premier Resort Area Tax. He has indicated that he would not support such a tax for Lake Geneva.
“If they want to hit that 40% at some point, then that’s a local decision,” August has said. “But I’m not going to change state law to allow for the Premier Resort Area Tax.”
A Premier Area Resort Tax would place a sales tax on tourism-related businesses.
Revenue from the tax could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.
According to a representative from August’s office the tax could be placed on nearly all businesses including:
department stores
variety stores
general merchandise stores
candy and confectionery stores
dairy product stores
retail bakeries
miscellaneous food stores
gasoline service stations
clothing and accessory stores
shoe stores
eating and drinking establishments
liquor stores
sporting good stores
bicycle shops
bookstores
jewelry stores
hobby and game shops
camera and photography supply stores
novelty and gift shops
luggage stores
sewing businesses
florists
tobacco stores and stands
newsstands
miscellaneous retail stores
hotels and motels
sporting and recreational camps
recreational vehicle parks and campsites
theatrical productions and theatrical services (except motion picture)
band, orchestras and entertainment groups
racing operations
physical fitness facilities
public golf courses
coin-operated amusement devices
amusement parks
membership sports and recreation clubs
amusement and recreational services.