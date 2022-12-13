Lake Geneva to place resort tax referendum on spring 2023 election ballot

Lake Geneva officials have decided to gauge residents’ opinions regarding implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax for the city.

Members of the city council approved, Dec. 12, to place a non-binding referendum question on the ballot during the spring 2023 election asking residents if Lake Geneva should implement a Premier Resort Area Tax.

City aldermen have discussed placing the referendum question on the spring election ballot during recent public works committee and finance, licensing and regulation committee meetings.

Lake Geneva officials are considering establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax to help gain additional revenue for the city.

In order to establish the tax, the city would have to pass a non-binding referendum, obtain support from the state Legislature and pass a binding referendum.

State law requires municipalities to seek state approval for implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax unless at least 40% of the community’s total assessed property value comes from tourism.

Rep. Tyler August has said that he is against the Premier Resort Area Tax. He has indicated that he would not support such a tax for Lake Geneva.

“If they want to hit that 40% at some point, then that’s a local decision,” August has said. “But I’m not going to change state law to allow for the Premier Resort Area Tax.”

A Premier Area Resort Tax would place a sales tax on tourism-related businesses.

Revenue from the tax could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.

According to a representative from August’s office the tax could be placed on nearly all businesses including:

department stores

variety stores

general merchandise stores

candy and confectionery stores

dairy product stores

retail bakeries

miscellaneous food stores

gasoline service stations

clothing and accessory stores

shoe stores

eating and drinking establishments

liquor stores

sporting good stores

bicycle shops

bookstores

jewelry stores

hobby and game shops

camera and photography supply stores

novelty and gift shops

luggage stores

sewing businesses

florists

tobacco stores and stands

newsstands

miscellaneous retail stores

hotels and motels

sporting and recreational camps

recreational vehicle parks and campsites

theatrical productions and theatrical services (except motion picture)

band, orchestras and entertainment groups

racing operations

physical fitness facilities

public golf courses

coin-operated amusement devices

amusement parks

membership sports and recreation clubs

amusement and recreational services.