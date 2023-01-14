Lake Geneva to host Hillmoor listening session Jan. 15 and 17

Lake Geneva residents will have an opportunity to present ideas for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

City officials are set to conduct "Hillmoor returned to the people of Lake Geneva" community engagement meetings from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15; and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at City Hall, police training room, 626 Geneva St.

Residents are encouraged to attend either of the meetings to express ideas for what they would like to see done to the former golf course property.

Ideas also can be presented by sending an email message to Mayor Charlene Klein at mayor@cityoflakegeneva.com.

City officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC of Chicago.

