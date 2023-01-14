Lake Geneva to host Hillmoor listening session Jan. 15 and 17

Lake Geneva residents will have an opportunity to present ideas for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
City officials are set to conduct "Hillmoor returned to the people of Lake Geneva" community engagement meetings from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15; and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at City Hall, police training room, 626 Geneva St.
Residents are encouraged to attend either of the meetings to express ideas for what they would like to see done to the former golf course property.
Ideas also can be presented by sending an email message to Mayor Charlene Klein at
mayor@cityoflakegeneva.com.
City officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC of Chicago.
Collection: A look back at Hillmoor Golf Course
Hillmoor Ad
Robert Ireland
Hillmoor Golf Course historical image
Golfers enjoy an afternoon at the Hillmoor Golf Course, which operated for 80 years along Main Street on Lake Geneva’s east side before shutting down about 14 years ago.
Contributed photo, Regional News
The Geneva Lake Museum has some artifacts related to the history of the former Hillmoor Golf Course
The Geneva Lake Museum displays artifacts related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course, including a President's Championship Trophy and a list of trophy winners between 1932 and 1951.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Hillmoor Golf Course historical clubhouse image
The clubhouse at Hillmoor Golf Course has long since been demolished on what is now the 200-acre former golf course property along Main Street in Lake Geneva. The Quinn family used to own the farm land which later was developed into the Hillmoor Golf Course.
Contributed photo, Regional News
James Foulis and his brothers were hired to design the Hillmoor Golf Course.
James Foulis was hired, along with his brothers, to design the Hillmoor Golf Course. The brothers designed about 30 golf courses in the Midwest during the mid-1900s.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Former Hillmoor Golf Course
The former Hillmoor Golf Course sits vacant along Main Street.
STEPHANIE JONES, regional news
Former Hillmoor Golf Course
The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed more than 10 years ago, and the 200-acre property has remained vacant ever since.
STEPHANIE JONES
