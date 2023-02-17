The City of Lake Geneva will continue with a $4 an hour weekend parking rate and $50 parking fine, despite opposition from many Downtown business owners and residents.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council narrowly voted down a proposal to return to a $2 an hour weekend parking rate and $20 fine during their Feb. 13 meeting.

The vote ended in a 4-4 tie among city aldermen, then Mayor Charlene Klein casted the tie-breaking “no’ vote to keep the $4 an hour weekend parking rate and $50 fine in place.

“I knew this was going to happen,” Klein said of having to cast the tie-breaking vote.

The city council members who voted in favor of returning to a $2 an hour weekend parking rate and $20 fine included aldermen John Halverson, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Shari Straube and Cindy Yager. The council members who voted against the proposal included aldermen Tim Dunn, Richard Hedlund, Ken Howell and Joan Yunker.

City aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million deficit.

The parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva’s paid parking season runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

The city council members also approved to increase parking fines from $20 to $50 to help offset the budget.

Comptroller Laura Pisarcik said some of the reasons for the budget deficit includes increase materials costs, increase in city employee wages and a new full-time employees being hired to the fire department, police department and public works department.

Pisarcik said the city did end 2022 with $7.5 million in its general fund, but about 25% has to be used to pay for debt services, which leaves about $5.5 million in the fund balance, but that money is set to be used for emergency expenses.

She said the city will need to save money during the next few years because of the Highway 50/Main Street road reconstruction project that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct around 2025.

“They will be shutting down Main Street, which is Highway 50, during that time for two years,” Pisarcik said. “We will lose over 200 parking stalls. That is $1.2 million that will hit this fund balance. We have to prepare for it.”

Many Downtown business owners said they are concerned that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.

Several of the business owners said they have had customers complain about the $4 an hour rate during the past couple of weekends.

Howell said increasing the parking rate and fine was the best option for overcoming the deficit. He said the other options would be to increase property taxes or to reduce staff.

“When we looked at this budget, we looked at all the possible sources of revenue, and we went to the one we had some control over,” Howell said. “If we use our reserve to pay the $1.8 million difference this year, what’s going to happen next year? Do we do it again?”

Several residents proposed constructing a parking garage to help provide more parking in the city and to gain additional revenue besides increasing parking rates.

Howell said the city needs a parking structure, but that would not be completed this year.

“We all agree that we need a parking structure, but that will not happen this year,” Howell said.

Yager proposed using some of the money from fund balance to help reduce the deficit for this year while determining other sources of revenue for the city.

“If we use that fund balance for one year, then we as a council would be able to recoup some of those funds by forming a committee that would be able to come up with solutions to add more money, to add more revenue,” Yager said.