Are there any prehistorical or archaeological sites located on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property?

That is what Lake Geneva officials plan to determine.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, July 24, to allow the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee members to apply for a Historical Society Certified Local Government Grant.

The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee members approved, July 6, to recommend that the city council allow them to apply for the grant.

Funding from the grant would pay the cost for an archaeological consultant to survey areas of the property to determine if there are any prehistorical or archaeological sites located at Hillmoor.

Paula Porubcan, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member and archaeologist, said there are about 30 acres on the Hillmoor property that could feature an archaeological site.

Porubcan said archaeological sites could include former villages, gathering areas, mounds, farmsteads, cabins, schools, campsites and family cemeteries.

She said such sites often are located near elevated landforms, terraces, rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands, several of which are located on the Hillmoor property.

“The 200-acre Hillmoor property contains approximately 30 acres of high potential elevated landforms adjacent to the White River floodplain and adjacent to the extensive wetlands in the north part of the property,” Porubcan said. “It is these areas that carry the greatest potential for containing archaeological resources.”

Porubcan said she does not expect any major archaeological sites to be found on the property.

“Most archaeological sites that would be found in this kind of environment are surface only, where folks had camped for maybe a few weeks or something left on the surface but not the deep house pits, not the deep storage pits, not the burials or things like that, just surface stuff,” Porubcan said. “So what you do in that case is you record the information about what people were doing there.”

Porubcan advised city officials to have an archeological survey conducted on the property before any trails, buildings or roadways are established on the site.

“Being surprised by something unexpected when construction is already underway costs us time and money,” Porubcan said. “Instead we can easily shift the location of a trail, a structure, a roadway to avoid an archaeological site.”

The deadline to submit a letter of intent for the grant is Aug. 15, and completed applications are due in mid-December.

Porubcan said the city could learn in either January or February of next year whether it received the grant with the funds being released in March.

The cost to conduct the archaeological survey on the Hillmoor site is about $30,000. The grant would cover the entire cost of the survey.

“The grant is a full grant, so it’s not matching funds,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said. “It doesn’t cost the city anything.”

Field work on the site could begin in late May or early June and could be completed in about two weeks.

Porubcan said the consultants would then complete their research and submit a report to state officials, who would then review the report in about 30 days.

She said the process would be completed about a year from now.

“So roughly by about Aug. 1 we’re all wrapped up with that,” she said.

Alderman Ken Howell asked if finding any archaeological sites would delay any projects on the Hillmoor property.

“I’m all for finding out the information you want to find out,” Howell said. “What type of limitations does it put on with what the city can and cannot do going forward?”

Porubcan said any trails or structures would have to be constructed around the sites.

“We would just hold off building those trails and continue with all the other trail building and bridge building and things like that, that go on,” Porubcan said. “That’s sort of a two-year project for the trail building. So we can hold off on that. If there is something that should be avoided then you just scootch the trail over and you’re done.”

Mayor Charlene Klein thanked Porubcan and the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee members for recommending the study.

“I want to thank Paula. Who knew we had an actual archaeologist in Lake Geneva?,” Klein said. “We can call on her for her expertise. She has a very interesting and informative element to add to the ad hoc committee.”

Porubcan said about a hundred archaeological and prehistoric sites have been recorded in the Lake Geneva area, dating back from 8,000 B.C. to the late 1600s.

“People have been enjoying living around our lake for a very long time,” Porubcan said.

