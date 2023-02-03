Valentines Day sweethearts—and lovers of music—are in for a tuneful treat next weekend.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra’s popular annual fundraising gala returns on Saturday, Feb. 11 with “Symphony of the Sea” in the Harbormaster Room at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd. in Fontana.

“It’s going to be a lovely evening,” said Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra (LGSO) board member and gala co-chair Sue Childress, who plays flute and piccolo in the symphony and saxophone in the LGSO Swing Band. “Treat your Valentine to a fantastic date night that avoids the crowds while supporting a wonderful cause. We start out with cocktails for an hour and there’ll be small chamber groups playing in the background. And then we’ll have an elegant dinner with dessert from The Abbey. And then just as you’re finishing up dessert there’ll be a short orchestra concert and, if it’s on anybody’s bucket list to dance with a live orchestra, they’re going to have the opportunity to dance with us. We’ll be doing ‘Blue Danube Waltz.’ And then after that we’ll have some silent and live auction items, and then two hours of dancing to a live swing band, featuring renowned singer Maureen Christine. It’s just a really nice evening—music, friendship and supporting a really good cause that supports music education and music in southeastern Wisconsin.”

There are three dinner entrée choices—chicken piccata, medallions of pork, and a vegetarian/gluten free option.

Award-winning premier vocalist and Broadway-style entertainer Christine, of St. Charles, Ill., has been heralded as a “singer worth crowing about” by the Chicago Tribune for her thoughtful interpretations of great American standards, romantic ballads and original compositions, and earned critical acclaim from New York’s Pink Paper for her “remarkable musical range and superb phrasing.”

Additionally, the Illinois Arts Council ArtsTour grant program has again selected Christine as one of the Artists of Excellence in their prestigious grant program.

The fundraising gala starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, with attendees able to peruse the array of silent auction items, which include tickets to the Belfry Theatre, Renaissance Theatre and Florentine Opera. Also featured are overnight stays at Maxwell Mansion, Grand Geneva Resort and Abbey Resort, golf packages, and much more.

Among the live auction items at the gala will be a two-hour Geneva Lake cruise with refreshments on the privately-owned yacht Sea Lark, donated by Larry and Sue Larkin. Skippered by retired engineer Larry Larkin, Sea Lark is a 1990-2006 scratch-built and highly detailed modern recreation of a circa-1890 Lake Geneva day cruiser steam yacht.

“The Larkins are just lovely people, so wonderful,” Childress said. “They’re big supporters of the orchestra.”

Tickets for the “Symphony by the Sea” fundraiser gala, $100 each, are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-geneva-symphony-gala-2023-tickets-449779852647 or by calling 262-359-9072.

About the LGSO

A non-profit volunteer organization, Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, Inc. brings music and music education, both classical and popular music, to Walworth County and the larger southeastern Wisconsin area.

“We give back to the community a great deal, so you’re supporting a good cause,” Childress said. “We give free school assemblies, and concerts during the summer. Students though college age get free tickets to our regular concerts. We do a lot with the Fellowship Program, where we subsidize students from UW-Whitewater and then they can play with our orchestra as well as with their own school orchestra.”

Guest artists in the past of national and international stature have included Rachel Barton Pine, Chris Martin and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond.

LGSO has performed many times at Music by the Lake at George Williams College of Aurora University in Williams Bay, including “Fantasia,” with technicians from Disney running the animation.

In December, the Lake Geneva Symphony performed the entire “Nutcracker Suite” with The Dance Factory of Delavan.

LGSO is comprised of volunteer musicians under the direction of American Prize-winning conductor David Anderson.

Learn more

For more information about the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, call 262-359-9072, email lakegenevasymphony@gmail.com or visit lakegenevaorchestra.org.

Meet the 15 snow sculpting teams competing during Lake Geneva Winterfest Block 1: Alaska Block 2: Illinois 1 Block 3: Colorado Block 4: North Dakota Block 5: Vermont Block 6: Wisconsin 2 Block 7: New York Block 8: Iowa 2 Block 9: Wisconsin 1 Block 10: Illinois 2 Block 11: New Hampshire Block 12: Minnesota 2 Block 13: Michigan Block 14: Iowa 1 Block 15: Minnesota 1