Lake Geneva officials are still considering options for reducing traffic concerns near an intersection that has become more well traveled during the past few years.

City officials have been trying to address traffic issues near the intersection of Center Street and Interchange North/County Highway H during the past few years.

The area has experienced more traffic during the past few years because of increased development.

City officials had proposed to have traffic lights installed near the intersection, but a traffic study that was conducted in 2022 determined that traffic signals were not warranted in that area.

However, city officials still want to look into options for improving traffic safety for motorists and pedestrians near that intersection.

Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the issue during their July 24 meeting.

Alderman Tim Dunn said he wants to find a way to install some type of traffic control device near the intersection because of the number of people who live and travel near Interchange North and Center Street.

“They really have no protective way to cross the street with bicycles or pedestrians pushing baby carriages, not to mention that there’s not any sidewalks there either, so we have to start somewhere,” Dunn said. “I think we need something to slow the traffic down and make it safer. I’m not an expert on what is available to us, but I would suggest that we work with staff and give them some time to try to come up with a solution.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said part of the issue is that the intersection is in the Town of Geneva’s jurisdiction and not the city’s jurisdiction.

Earle said the city could direct engineering firm Kapur & Associates to conduct a feasibility study about installing some type of traffic control device near the intersection, but he himself cannot direct the engineer to conduct a study outside of the city’s jurisdiction.

“This committee needs to direct staff to do some sort of study, have Kapur— our engineer— look into it. That costs money,” Earle said. “I can’t do that. I have no authority to ask Naomi (Rauch of Kapur & Associates) to do work outside of the City of Lake Geneva and I’m not going to. So this committee needs to instruct Naomi to do some sort of work to look at the feasibility.”

Earle said he has met with Town of Geneva officials and they do not have an issue with having traffic signals installed near the intersection, but they have indicated that they would not assist with the project.

“They are not opposed to us doing anything on the intersection, but they’re not offering any type of assistance,” Earle said. “They said, ‘If you guys want to look into it, fine, but it would all be on the city.’ So you would effectively be spending money on an intersection we don’t own.”

Earle said another issue is that Highway 50 is located in Walworth County. He said county officials have indicated that they are not opposed to having traffic signals installed in the area, but they also would not help pay for it because a study has determined that traffic signals are not warranted near the intersection.

City officials shared the cost with county officials last year to have the traffic study conducted.

“The county has said they would not be opposed to putting in a stop light but it would be 100% funded by the city because it did not meet the warrants,” Earle said. “So they can’t take it to the county board and say we want a stoplight in here just because of should’ve, could’ve and would’ve. Warrant studies are not done because of something that might happen.”

Earle said if traffic signals were installed near Center Street and Interchange North they might be considered to be too close to traffic signals that are already located on Interchange North near a Mobile gas station.

Alderwoman Joan Yunker asked if there are any traffic control signs in that area. Alderwoman Shari Straube said there is a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit sign that is often posted on a resident’s property.

Earle said that sign has to be removed periodically, because residents are not allowed to post their own traffic safety signs.

“We take that down about four times a year,” Earle said. “You just can’t randomly put up signs on your property. It confuses people, and it’s not enforceable.”

Straube asked if a “dangerous intersection” sign could be posted near the corner of Interstate North and Center Street.

Earle said local officials usually do not like to post signs indicating that an intersection is dangerous, especially when it has not been determined to be dangerous.

“They just like you to put ‘intersection ahead’ or something like that,” Earle said. “You don’t want to advertise something is dangerous. It looks to be dangerous, but again data doesn’t show it to be. It’s inconvenient, absolutely. It’s inconvenient when you can’t make that left turn or when you can’t get across, but it is not determined to be dangerous.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager proposed instead of installing traffic signals near Center Street and Interstate North, the city could consider installing traffic signals near the intersection of Grant Street and Williams Street, which could also address traffic concerns in that area.

Earle said that is an option that could be considered.

“It could make more sense logically to look at Grant Street and Williams Street than to look at Center Street and Interchange North,” Earle said. “It may be something that would make sense.”

Alderman Ken Howell proposed that city officials meet with county and Town of Geneva representatives to discuss options for addressing traffic concerns near Center Street and Interchange North. He said local officials could consider installing stop signs in that area instead of traffic signals.

“I think we need to have a meeting with all the entities and find out what we can do,” Howell said. “Can we put a stop sign in there? Would that help? Would they not oppose that? That couldn’t cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to put a stop sign in there. But we have to get that understanding of what we can and cannot do and then decide.”

After some discussion, the public works committee members unanimously approved to direct city staff to meet with county and Town of Geneva officials to discuss traffic safety options near the intersection.