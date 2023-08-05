Lake Geneva officials are still considering options for reducing traffic concerns near an intersection that has become more well traveled during the past few years.
City officials have been trying to address traffic issues near the intersection of Center Street and Interchange North/County Highway H during the past few years.
The area has experienced more traffic during the past few years because of increased development.
City officials had proposed to have traffic lights installed near the intersection, but a traffic study that was conducted in 2022 determined that traffic signals were not warranted in that area.
However, city officials still want to look into options for improving traffic safety for motorists and pedestrians near that intersection.
Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the issue during their July 24 meeting.
People are also reading…
Alderman Tim Dunn said he wants to find a way to install some type of traffic control device near the intersection because of the number of people who live and travel near Interchange North and Center Street.
“They really have no protective way to cross the street with bicycles or pedestrians pushing baby carriages, not to mention that there’s not any sidewalks there either, so we have to start somewhere,” Dunn said. “I think we need something to slow the traffic down and make it safer. I’m not an expert on what is available to us, but I would suggest that we work with staff and give them some time to try to come up with a solution.”
Public Works Director Tom Earle said part of the issue is that the intersection is in the Town of Geneva’s jurisdiction and not the city’s jurisdiction.
Earle said the city could direct engineering firm Kapur & Associates to conduct a feasibility study about installing some type of traffic control device near the intersection, but he himself cannot direct the engineer to conduct a study outside of the city’s jurisdiction.
“This committee needs to direct staff to do some sort of study, have Kapur— our engineer— look into it. That costs money,” Earle said. “I can’t do that. I have no authority to ask Naomi (Rauch of Kapur & Associates) to do work outside of the City of Lake Geneva and I’m not going to. So this committee needs to instruct Naomi to do some sort of work to look at the feasibility.”
Earle said he has met with Town of Geneva officials and they do not have an issue with having traffic signals installed near the intersection, but they have indicated that they would not assist with the project.
“They are not opposed to us doing anything on the intersection, but they’re not offering any type of assistance,” Earle said. “They said, ‘If you guys want to look into it, fine, but it would all be on the city.’ So you would effectively be spending money on an intersection we don’t own.”
Earle said another issue is that Highway 50 is located in Walworth County. He said county officials have indicated that they are not opposed to having traffic signals installed in the area, but they also would not help pay for it because a study has determined that traffic signals are not warranted near the intersection.
City officials shared the cost with county officials last year to have the traffic study conducted.
“The county has said they would not be opposed to putting in a stop light but it would be 100% funded by the city because it did not meet the warrants,” Earle said. “So they can’t take it to the county board and say we want a stoplight in here just because of should’ve, could’ve and would’ve. Warrant studies are not done because of something that might happen.”
Earle said if traffic signals were installed near Center Street and Interchange North they might be considered to be too close to traffic signals that are already located on Interchange North near a Mobile gas station.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker asked if there are any traffic control signs in that area. Alderwoman Shari Straube said there is a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit sign that is often posted on a resident’s property.
Earle said that sign has to be removed periodically, because residents are not allowed to post their own traffic safety signs.
“We take that down about four times a year,” Earle said. “You just can’t randomly put up signs on your property. It confuses people, and it’s not enforceable.”
Straube asked if a “dangerous intersection” sign could be posted near the corner of Interstate North and Center Street.
Earle said local officials usually do not like to post signs indicating that an intersection is dangerous, especially when it has not been determined to be dangerous.
“They just like you to put ‘intersection ahead’ or something like that,” Earle said. “You don’t want to advertise something is dangerous. It looks to be dangerous, but again data doesn’t show it to be. It’s inconvenient, absolutely. It’s inconvenient when you can’t make that left turn or when you can’t get across, but it is not determined to be dangerous.”
Alderwoman Cindy Yager proposed instead of installing traffic signals near Center Street and Interstate North, the city could consider installing traffic signals near the intersection of Grant Street and Williams Street, which could also address traffic concerns in that area.
Earle said that is an option that could be considered.
“It could make more sense logically to look at Grant Street and Williams Street than to look at Center Street and Interchange North,” Earle said. “It may be something that would make sense.”
Alderman Ken Howell proposed that city officials meet with county and Town of Geneva representatives to discuss options for addressing traffic concerns near Center Street and Interchange North. He said local officials could consider installing stop signs in that area instead of traffic signals.
“I think we need to have a meeting with all the entities and find out what we can do,” Howell said. “Can we put a stop sign in there? Would that help? Would they not oppose that? That couldn’t cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to put a stop sign in there. But we have to get that understanding of what we can and cannot do and then decide.”
After some discussion, the public works committee members unanimously approved to direct city staff to meet with county and Town of Geneva officials to discuss traffic safety options near the intersection.
Lake Geneva homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $479,900
MOTIVATED SELLERS! Get away from it all with this gorgeous 5+ acre farmette with so many updates and features...you won't want to miss this one! In 2023 has updated the wrap around porch; as of 2022 has new sump pump, well pump and tank, barn electric line and stall flooring with lighthoof panels; as of 2021 new roof, gutters, soffit, fascia, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new modern vinyl plank flooring throughout, new front door and storm doors; as of 2020 10 new windows with lifetime warranty; as of 2019 basement insulated with Astro insulation; as of 2018 new boiler furnace; as of 2017 new septic....phew! The home has an amazing flow from the beautiful new kitchen to the family room. An additional spacious living room, a bedroom/office right next to a full bathroom. Upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and an oversized primary bedroom! The exterior has a large 2 story barn, the main floor which has a heated exercise room, large space for storage, another room with work tools and bench. On the 2nd level of the barn, there is a custom built Ninja Warrior obstacle course! Test out your strength and keep yourself active! A 2nd smaller outbuilding right next to the barn for additional storage. Off to the side you have 2 horse stalls and is e-fenced in along with 4 pastures. Cross the new small bridge to an adult-sized Jungle gym or just sit and watch! There is a garden in the middle with peach and apple trees around you. You will never run out of things to do or enjoy here!
5 Bedroom Home in Wind Lake - $499,900
Beautiful 5 bed, 2.5 bath colonial located near Waubeesee lake. Pride of ownership shows throughout. The open kitchen is every chef's dream complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and access to the multi level deck and patio that overlook the incredible private wooded lot. The primary suite offers a walk in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity. Enjoy your evenings in the family room with a natural fireplace and plenty of space for family gatherings. The lower level offers a 5th bedroom, rec room/office and a large unfinished area ready for development. Plenty of storage space in your 3.5 car garage and large outdoor shed. A newer furnace, hot water heater and roof make this home move in ready. You don't want to miss this one.
5 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $750,000
This Exceptional Home Offers A Private, Tranquil Setting. Boasts 5 Large Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage + Separate Garage. Featuring a Main Level Master Bedroom, Bath With Jetted Tub & Walk In Shower, Spacious Walk In Closet. Main Level Expansive Laundry With Storage. Airy Great Room With Vaulted Ceiling Open To Kitchen For Exceptional Entertaining. Upper Level Has 3 Bedrooms With Large Closets, Seating Area & Full Bath. Lower Level Has 2nd Kitchen With Spacious Family Room, 5th Bedroom & Full Bath. Fantastic Lower Level Gym Area. Fenced In Backyard To Keep Kids & Pets Safe. Enjoy Summer Relaxation By The Pool With Privacy From The Woods. Close to Lake Geneva & All The Amenities & Minutes From Hwy 50. Call To Schedule A Showing Of This Magnificent Home Before It's Gone.
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $449,900
Experience the charm of this extraordinary colonial residence situated in one of Burlington's most highly sought-after neighborhoods! Boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2 fireplaces, a spacious family room with a vaulted ceiling, a hot tub room complete with a sauna, convenient main floor laundry, a finished basement, and an elevator connecting all three levels. Positioned near Burlington's community Aquatic Center and tennis courts, it promises an active and vibrant lifestyle. With a price tag of $449,900, this remarkable property seamlessly combines sophistication and convenience, creating the ultimate haven for both family living and entertaining. Don't let this extraordinary opportunity pass you by. Schedule a showing today! Home sale contingencies will be taken into consideration.
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $674,900
Introducing a stunning 5 or 6 bedroom colonial home situated on an expansive 1.61-acre lot. This beautifully designed property features an open concept layout, providing a spacious and inviting atmosphere throughout. The ''first floor'' master bedroom suite offers a private retreat with luxurious amenities and ample space for relaxation. Enjoy the picturesque views from the charming 3-season room, overlooking the serene and private backyard. Cozy up on chilly evenings by the natural fireplace, adding warmth and ambiance to the living space. Additionally, the property boasts a convenient 3 1/2 car garage, providing abundant storage and parking options. Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable home, offering a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and natural beauty.
6 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $1,095,000
Rare opportunity to own new construction so close to Williams Bay Village center, Lake front park, beach, launch, restaurants and Kishwaukeetoe Conservancy trails. This beautiful 6 bed 5 full bath home offers quality construction with plenty of accommodations. Active Construction site. Do not walk property with out appointment. Must be accompanied by agent or builder. Room sizes, fit and finish subject to change and are at the final discretion of builder. Built by Canyon Custom Homes.
5 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $875,000
Immaculate 5B/4B Craftsman - Tons of Curb Appeal. 3 Blocks to Lake & Walk to Village. Located in Sought-After Cedar Point Park. Quality Builder-Owned Home Drenched in Light. This Open Concept Design Features Abundant Sleeping & Entertainment Spaces, Oversized Screen Porch & Private Backyard Lending Itself to Memorable Lake Getaways and Indulgent Full-Time Living. Enjoy All the Upgrades - HW Floors, Stone FP, Live-Edge Top Island, Fieldstone Trim, Den & Full Bath on Main Level, Vaulted Owner Suite w/Double Closets, Large Jacuzzi & Separate Shower, Ensuite Bath in Guest Rm; Upstairs Laundry & 2-Car Att. Garage. Enjoy Private Lake Rights as Members of Cedar Point Park - Multiple Swim/Boat Piers; Buoys & Slips (waitlist). *Canvas mural removable. Owner will drywall LR if preferred.
5 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,395,000
New Construction by Canyon Custom Homes. Country Club Estates Lake Rights, Golf Course and Clubhouse. West end living on Geneva Lake. Close to Abbey Marina, Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. Here is your opportunity for a 2023 new house. 5 bedrooms with 2 en suite. Finished lower level with bunk room. Great home for primary or weekend use.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $259,900
Spacious raised ranch with new dream kitchen! 5 bedrooms 2 full baths! Yes, new kitchen with upgraded cabinets with crown molding, new stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter top -whether you enjoy cooking for family or hosting dinner parties, this kitchen is sure to impress. Slider room with built in blinds to huge deck with 2 staircases to the big backyard. Living room has a nice big window that that brings in so much natural light. 3 nice-sized bedrooms upstairs. Lower level is an English basement with so much more space - family room, 2 bedrooms plus a bonus/play room, laundry and full bathroom as well. 2 car detached garage with plenty of space in the driveway for all your cars and toys. Walking distance to schools. This is the home you were waiting for!
7 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $415,000
Almost 4,000 sq/ft of finished living space in this 7 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home on .85 acres. Ultimate flexibility including a 2 bed, 1 bath in-law arrangement with it's own kitchenette, living room and laundry area. Dramatic 2-story foyer that leads to a sizeable living room with fireplace, dining area and large eat-in kitchen with ample 42" cabinets, pantry, island, granite counters and custom backsplash. Main level bedroom and updated full bath. Upstairs is a primary bedroom with ensuite full bath and wic, a spacious loft area and 3 additional bedrooms. Fabulous stonework including the massive paver driveway and welcoming front porch with firepit that make for unrivaled curb appeal. Additional outdoor entertainment space on the rear paver patio with outdoor kitchen area overlooking the huge private yard. Attached two car garage and detached 2.5 car garage with additional attached storage area and 2 sheds.
6 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $8,695,000
Simple perfection is yours with this turn-key lakefront home on 100 feet of impossibly level frontage on Geneva's South Shore. This immaculate six bedroom home is positioned at the end of a quiet dead-end lane, just a short stroll from the Lake Geneva Country Club. Wait until you see these massive lakeside patios, with nothing but level lawn between you and your three slip private pier. You're going to love the two screened porches, large kitchen with double island, recreation room with separate wet bar, and neutral, luxury finishes. New AV systems allow for simple home automations and a fresh coat of paint makes this recently renovated house feel rather new. Enjoy all of these rare finishes and amenities in this exclusive, quiet location. Offered furnished for a quick transaction.
5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $599,900
Incredibly rare opportunity to reimagine one of the best lakefront properties on Wonder Lake! This massive 5-bedroom, 3.2-bath home is situated on a 1.37-acre lot with 330+ feet of shoreline and sweeping views. The home features indoor pool under a dramatic vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling windows; an open kitchen and family room; king-sized bedrooms; and a fully finished lower level. The Main Level is 5,850 square feet including the pool room, and the Lower Level has an additional 3,350 square feet, which includes a 2nd family room, recreation room, storage, furnace/pool equipment room, and an oversized garage. Sold as-is. No survey.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $975,000
Welcome to your Dream Home! This stunning 5BR, 4BA home sits on a spacious half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features a huge great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. The luxurious primary suite has a tray ceiling, fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, deluxe bath and walk-in shower. two additional bedrooms on the main floor with jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level has an expansive family room w/ fireplace & bar area, special wine cellar w/ tasting area, an en-suite bedroom w/full bath. Extra bedroom with built in bunk beds. Exercise rm, Huge Workshop, Screen in porch. The best is the Panoramic views off the spacious balcony Nothing to do but enjoy!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $975,000
Welcome to your Dream Home! This stunning 5BR, 4BA home sits on a spacious half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features a huge great room with floor-to-ceiling windows that opens to a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. The luxurious primary suite has a tray ceiling, fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, deluxe bath and walk-in shower. two additional bedrooms on the main floor with jack-and-jill bathroom. The walk-out lower level has an expansive family room w/ fireplace & bar area, special wine cellar w/ tasting area, an en-suite bedroom w/full bath. Extra bedroom with built in bunk beds. Exercise rm, Huge Workshop, Screen in porch. The best is the Panoramic views off the spacious balcony Nothing to do but Enjoy.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $895,000
Lake Mary lakefront home with breathtaking views from almost every room in the house. Tucked in the no-wake bay is great for kids and tranquility. Boat house with deck above and another living room and bathroom. Home has 3 levels with 3 full bathrooms, 5 bedrooms, and sleeping area for 13 people. Being sold fully furnished. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas stone fireplace. Cathedral ceilings. Upper driveway to unload + 3 car driveway below. Kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar. Upper level master en-suite is like a private oasis. Main level has kitchen, living, dinette, bedroom 2 and 3, and new custom tiled full bath. Lower level has kitchenette, bedrooms 4 and 5 and bonus kids play area. This has been a very successful Air B&B. Updated furnace, soft water system & water heater.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $429,900
You will be AMAZED by the size of this house! 6 Bedrooms and 4 full baths with finished basement! Wow! Literally room for EVERYONE! Working from home? No problem lots of office space options. Main floor boasts Living room with fireplace, Dining area, full bath, bedroom 6 and Huge Kitchen with eat in Dinette...oh yes and a laundry room with oversized pantry! Upper floor has Master bedroom, Master bath, walk in closet,4 more oversized bedrooms all with walk in closets, 2 additional baths and loft! Lower level has full bath, den, family room and rec area. All this in a fabulous location in the HEART of Elkhorn. Everything you would need within a few blocks!