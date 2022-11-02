Lake Geneva still considering safety options for Center Street intersection

Lake Geneva officials are still considering options for installing some type of traffic control at an intersection where a study determined that a traffic light is not warranted.

Earlier in the year, representatives from the City of Lake Geneva and Walworth County shared the cost to have a traffic study conducted at the corner of Center Street and Interchange North/County Highway H to determine if a traffic signal is warranted at that intersection.

City officials considered installing a traffic signal in that area because traffic has increased near that intersection during the past few years, as the Stone Ridge subdivision on Center Street hill has been developed.

On July 19, an 81-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing near the intersection of Williams Street and Milwaukee Street, just before Williams Street turns into Interchange North.

Representatives from Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers, Inc. of Madison conducted a 24-hour traffic study near the intersection June 22 and determined that a traffic signal is not warranted in that area.

City aldermen are now considering options for improving traffic safety at that intersection, as well as in areas of Townline Road, Grant Street, Williams Street and George Street.

Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the issue, Oct. 24.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed that the city develop a chart listing the intersections that could use some type of traffic control and the options for improving safety at those intersections including installing traffic signals, flashing lights, sidewalks or crosswalks.

“We need to look at solutions and vote on solutions, not just focus on one idea that won’t work,” Fesenmaier said. “We’re constantly told it won’t work, but then we don’t look at alternatives. So let’s look at all the alternatives at the same time.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he would be in favor of the city developing a chart listing the intersections that are in need of more traffic control and options for improving safety in those areas.

“We would like to see what intersections you would like to do that with,” he said.

Earle said state officials are currently looking into the possibility of installing traffic signals near the intersection of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard/Highway 120.

“Townline Road and Highway 120 are part of the Highway 120 project, so that’s a state project,” Earle said. “The state is looking into a warrant right now for a signal on Townline and Edwards.”

Earle said he would like the city to consider installing a traffic signal on George Street and Williams Street.

“I get reports about George Street and Williams Street, like weekly,” Earle said.

Stacy Smith of Lake Geneva said she would like the city to continue to discuss traffic safety options for the Center Street and Interchange North intersection including installing crosswalks, flashing yellow lights or another access area into the Stone Ridge subdivision.

Smith questioned why Baxter & Woodman’s traffic study was conducted during a weekday in the summer.

She said a traffic study that was conducted in 2003 recommended that a traffic signal be installed near the Center Street and Interchange North intersection because of the projected increase of traffic in that area.

“I hope you will take these things into consideration because we don’t need another accident to happen again. It’s an incredibly dangerous intersection,” Smith said. “It’s your responsibility to do something for those homes that are up there.”

Members of the public works committee are set to discuss traffic safety options again during their Nov. 28 meeting.

“I’m not going to have four intersections with pros and cons put together by next month, but we can start it,” Earle said.