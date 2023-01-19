Lake Geneva schools to receive $82,000 reimbursement for traffic signal project

Lake Geneva schools is set to receive a $82,000 reimbursement from the state for a recently-completed traffic signal project; however, some Lake Geneva aldermen feel the city should have received a portion of the funding.

Comptroller Laura Pisarcik recently received an unexpected check for about $82,703 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation made out to the “City of Lake Geneva,” according to city information.

City officials later learned that retired Superintendent James Gottinger requested the funding for the school districts to be reimbursed for the cost of installing traffic signals near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard/Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

However, the funding was sent to the comptroller because payments related to the project are being processed through the city.

The City of Lake Geneva and the school districts agreed to share the cost of installing the traffic signals. The project initially was set to cost about $527,728 but was increased to about $716,395 because of potential supply order changes, design fee costs and construction oversight costs.

Members of the city council initially approved to pay $150,000 toward the project; however, the school districts requested that the city contribute addition funding because of the increased cost.

The city council approved June 13, 2022 to contribute an additional $50,000 toward the project for a total of $200,000. Both the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District agreed to contribute $283,197.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Jan. 9., to send the Wisconsin Department of Transportation check to Lake Geneva schools by a 5-3 vote with aldermen Richard Hedlund, Joan Yunker and Tim Dunn voting “no.”

The vote allows the school districts to keep the entire $82,703.

Yunker previously made a motion that the city receive $50,000 of the funding and the school districts receive $32,000.

She said Lake Geneva residents are the ones who are mostly paying for the project through their taxes.

“The taxpayers are paying twice for this light through their school taxes and through the city’s contingency fund,” Yunker said. “It’s our fiscal responsibility to look out for the taxpayers. I think it would be a fair shake if we just got our $50,000 back, and they get the balance of that.”

Dunn said the city contributed $50,000 more than what it initially proposed, so at least that amount from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation funding should go to Lake Geneva.

“We pledged beyond our original pledge, and I think we should get some of that back for our use,” Dunn said.

Hedlund said the traffic signals are located in the Town of Bloomfield, but Lake Geneva helped pay for the project. He said students from surrounding municipalities attend Lake Geneva schools, and those communities are not contributing any funding.

“Bloomfield Township contributed nothing. Linn Township contributed nothing. Geneva Township contributed nothing,” Hedlund said. “But all of those people’s children go to these schools, and they’re not bearing any responsibility for this even though their children and their residents all benefit from this stoplight.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said Gottinger is the one who pursued the state funding, so the school districts should receive the check. She said the city council agreed to contribute the additional $50,000, so they should not ask for that money to be returned.

“I think it’s like Indian giving. This city council already voted to give $200,000. We pledged that amount knowing by far that the school district carried the majority of the burden,” Fesenmaier said. “The stop light wouldn’t be there without the school district. They were the ones pressuring for it.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager said she agrees that the city should uphold its promise of contributing the additional $50,000 toward the project and not ask to be reimbursed.

“We, in fact, need to stand up to our pledge to them,” Yager said. “They went out and secured the extra funding. We didn’t, so I think we need to stand with our original plan and give them back the money that they went out and searched for.”

George Chironis, business administrator for Lake Geneva schools, said the district could use the money to help fund classroom projects. He said the school districts are receiving less funding from the state because of decreasing enrollments.

Chironis said Gottinger is the person who secured the funding from that state.

“We continue to have less revenue because our enrollments are declining,” Chironis said. “This will directly go into the classrooms for our students. We are looking under every rock for dollars. My appreciation for Dr. Gottinger in all of his work for this because if he did not do that, we would not be discussing this $82,000.”

Gottinger told the aldermen that the check should go to the school districts, because they are the ones who pursued the funding.

“The schools did all the work to get that money for the project. You happen to be the financial holders of that and that’s why you’re holding the check— I assume,” Gottinger said. “I hope you give it to the schools. If you don’t, I suggest you send me a big Harry & David’s gift box to my front porch.”

Dunn said the city also is in need of additional funding to pay for city services and road improvement projects.

“We also have contingencies, police, fire and filling potholes. Our roads are in rather sorry shape, and we can’t fix them all this year because we don’t have the money,” Dunn said. “So I think we can make as good of use of the money as the school district, and it was our money in the first place.”

After some discussion, Yunker’s motion failed by a 5-3 vote with her, Dunn and Hedlund voting “yes.”

The traffic signals near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard/Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road were installed this past summer.

City and school officials had been wanting traffic signals installed near that intersection for several years because of increased traffic in that area.

