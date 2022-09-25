Lake Geneva schools set goals for 2022-2023 school year

The 2022-2023 school year has begun, and officials from Lake Geneva schools have set goals in place to provide a quality education for students and an enjoyable work atmosphere for staff members.

Superintendent Peter Wilson said he is pleased with the start of the school year as students and teachers have returned to the classroom.

“It’s been a very positive start to the year,” Wilson said. “There’s been a lot of excitement and energy. The kids really enjoy being back.”

Wilson said new initiatives have been put in place for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District to help students become effective learners.

Additional math interventionists have been hired at Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School for students who need additional help with math.

“It’s provided if kids need extra reteaching or double dose of information,” Wilson said. “They can have the support they need.”

Lake Geneva schools is in the process of launching the “i-Ready” program which provides individualized assistance for students who need help with math, reading or English.

“We’re getting everything set up there, but that will be a way to take a dipstick on how kids are doing specifically in math, English and language arts,” Wilson said.

The school districts also plan to examine recent Wisconsin Forward exam scores and ACT scores to determine in which subject areas students may need more assistance.

“We spent a lot of time this summer administratively looking at the Wisconsin Forward exam at the elementary level and the ACT exam at the high school level,” Wilson said. “We’re using some of that information, along with other data points, to set plans to help our kids become successful academically.”

Wilson said the school districts also plan to offer more extracurricular activities for students. He said Lake Geneva Middle School enhanced its music program this school year to include more offerings and instructors.

Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications for Lake Geneva schools, said there are a variety of extracurricular activities at the elementary schools, middle school and Badger High School.

“We have a strong extracurricular program at all our levels,” Eckola said. “It really gives students an opportunity to find out what they are interested in whether it’s STEM, after-school programs or a book reading club. So there’s plenty of opportunities throughout the school year at all levels from elementary all the way up to high school for music and sports.”

Wilson said the school districts also are looking at methods for retaining current staff and recruiting new staff. He said the districts want to provide a quality work atmosphere for staff members.

“As we look at our staff, are we doing our best to make sure there’s good working conditions in place for our staff,” Wilson said. “As staff retires and moves on, we want to recruit new staff to come to Lake Geneva. I want us to be a destination district for staff, so we have the conditions in place so people want to be here because the staff feels supported and they feel they are treated fairly.”

Wilson said he also wants the districts to become more involved with community organizations.

“We’re looking for opportunities to make sure we’re developing relationships with community organizations, service clubs and connecting with families who no longer have children in the district,” Wilson said.