Lake Geneva schools make the grade on report cards

When it comes to state report cards, Lake Geneva school districts seem to be making the grade.

Both the Badger High and Lake Geneva Joint 1 school districts scored favorably on report cards that were recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

“We met or exceeded expectations,” said Chiper Tennessen, director of curriculum and instruction for Lake Geneva schools.

Joint 1 includes Eastview and Central-Denison elementary schools and Lake Geneva Middle School, all in Lake Geneva; and Star Center Elementary School, in the Village of Bloomfield. Badger High School is also located in Lake Geneva.

The report cards measure which areas districts are exceeding or meeting standards and which areas they are failing to meet standards.

“It’s to take a moment in time to evaluate how we’re doing at our high school and how we’re doing at our elementary schools and middle school,” said Peter Wilson, superintendent of both Joint 1 and Badger. “It’s used for improvement. That’s what we’re viewing it as, what are the successes we can celebrate and what are the opportunities to improve.”

School districts are scored in four priority areas:

Achievement, which measures how students perform on state assessments using a point system that gives partial credit for basic test performance and extra credit for advanced performance. The achievement score is a multi-year range average of English language arts and mathematic scores.

Growth, which measures students’ year-to-year progress on state tests.

Target group outcomes, which examines test outcomes for students that received the lowest scores on state tests.

On-track to graduation, which measures how successfully students are progressing towards graduating high school.

Each priority area is scored on a 100-point scale:

A score between 83 and 100 is a five-star rating, significantly exceeding expectations.

A score between 70 to 82.9 is a four-star rating, exceeding expectations.

A score between 58 to 69.9 is a three-star rating, meeting expectations.

A score between 48 to 57.9 is a two-star rating, meeting few expectations.

A score between zero and 47.9 is a one-star rating, failing to meet expectations.

The Department of Public Instruction uses up to three years of data to help measure the results for the report cards.

“We look at the previous year, but there’s also a three-year average,” Wilson said. “So it takes those stats over three years, then there’s a number of other factors or equations that they take into account, too.”

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District received an overall score of 63.7, meeting expectations.

The district obtained an overall score of 58.0 in the achievement priority area including a 60.0 score in English language arts and 55.9 score in mathematics.

In the growth priority area, the high school district obtained an overall score of 63.2 including a 52.7 score in English language arts and 73.6 score in mathematics.

The school district received an overall score of 48.5 in the target group outcomes priority area.

Badger High School

Individually, Badger High School obtained an overall score of 63.8, meeting expectations.

The high school received an overall score of 58.2 in the achievement priority area including a 60.1 score in English language arts and a 56.2 score in mathematics.

Badger High School earned a 63.2 overall score in the growth priority area including a 52.7 score in English language arts and a 73.6 score in mathematics.

In the target group outcomes priority area, the district obtained an overall score of 48.5.

Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District

Joint 1 schools received an overall score of 65.2, meeting expectations.

The district received an overall score of 68.7 in the achievement priority area, including a score of 68.3 in English language arts and 69.0 in mathematics.

For the growth priority area, the district earned an overall score of 55.6 including a score of 56.5 in English language arts and 54.6 in mathematics.

The district obtained an overall score of 54.8 in the target group outcomes priority area.

Joint 1 individually

Central-Denison Elementary School received an 80.3 overall score, exceeding expectations. The school received an overall score of 77.3 in the achievement priority area including a 69.0 score in English language arts and 85.5 score in mathematics.

No scores were available in the growth and target group outcomes priority areas.

Eastview Elementary School obtained an overall score of 77.5, exceeding expectations.

For the achievement priority area, the school obtained an overall score of 78.7, with a 74.5 score in English language arts and 82.8 score in mathematics.

The school received a 66.0 overall score in the growth priority area with a 60.3 score in English language arts and 71.7 score in mathematics.

Eastview Elementary School obtained a 78.7 overall score in the target group outcomes priority area.

Star Center Elementary School received a 73 overall score, exceeding expectations.

The school earned a 79.5 overall score in the achievement priority area, including a 75.1 score in English language arts and 83.9 score in mathematics.

For the growth priority area, the school received an overall score of 62.2, with a 66.0 score in English language arts and 58.4 score in mathematics.

The score obtained a 68.3 overall score in the target group outcomes area.

Lake Geneva Middle School received an overall score of 59.7, meeting expectations.

The school received an overall score of 60.4 in the achievement priority area, including a 63.8 score in English language arts and 57.0 score in mathematics.

Lake Geneva Middle School had a 51.8 overall score in the growth priority area, with a 54.6 score in English language arts and 48.9 score in mathematics.

The school earned a 46.0 overall score in the target group outcomes priority area.

Wilson said he is pleased with how the districts and the schools performed on the report cards. However, he said there still is room for improvement. He said district officials want to look at how they can better serve students individually.

“Some of the professional development we’re working through is looking at curriculum and practices that really meet the needs of our kids and engage our kids,” Tennessen said. “Because we know if we engage our kids in what the instruction is then we are successful. So that’s something we are looking at specifically at the middle school, high school and elementary schools and really in all our buildings.”

Graduation and absenteeism scores

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School District received a 91.7 score for on-track graduation and a 88.4 score for chronic absenteeism.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, “Chronic absenteeism score is 100 minus the multi-year average chronic absenteeism rate — the percentage of students who missed more than 10% of school days — so a higher score is better.”

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District obtained an 85.4 score for on-track graduation and an 88.9 score for chronic absenteeism.

“Our attendance rates are right where they need to be,” Tennessen said. “The last couple of years for attendance has been a moving target coming out of COVID. As a district, the five buildings are working constantly to look at common practices in monitoring attendance.”

Measuring student achievement with other information

Tennessen said besides state test scores and report cards, the districts also look at classroom assessments, teacher assessments and professional learning community outcomes to determine how students are performing in school.

“The test scores are just kind of a snapshot on that given day on how students are performing,” Tennessen said. “But we like to get a picture of the whole child, not just on that specific day.”

Wilson said district officials are working on a strategic plan for improving student learning.

“I think success as a whole, we’ve improved but there’s certain areas we can continue to look at to adjust some of our practices and that’s what we’re working on right now,” he said.

Wilson said district staff has worked hard to provide a valuable education for students, which is part of the reason why the districts and schools exceeded or met expectations on the report cards.

“It goes without saying our staff worked very hard at all different levels just coming out of a pandemic,” Wilson said. “They’ve been working really hard with different forms of instruction at our different buildings.”

