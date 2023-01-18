Lake Geneva school board candidates announced

Three incumbents and one newcomer are running as candidates for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District Board during the April 4 spring election.

Incumbents Barbara Krause and Jeffrey Buntrock are set to retain their Lake Geneva seats on the board, as they are running unopposed.

There are two Lake Geneva seats available during the upcoming election with both Krause and Buntrock running for a seat.

Incumbent Niki Ceisel is set to be challenged for her Town of Linn seat by Quan Le. There is one Town of Linn seat available with both Ceisel and Le vying for that seat.

Le previously was a member of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board, representing Woods Elementary School in the Town of Geneva. Le was defeated by Frank Broz for his Geneva Joint No. 4 seat during the 2022 spring election.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District includes Badger High School.

Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District Board

Incumbent Barbara Dinan is running unopposed for her seat on the Lake Geneva Joint No 1. School District Board.

There is one seat up for election on the school board with Dinan running as the only candidate.

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District includes Lake Geneva Middle School, Central-Denison Elementary School, Eastview Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.