Lake Geneva’s Villa Hortensia sells for $17M, what’s next?

Lake Geneva’s historic Villa Hortensia has again made history – this time with its sale.

The mansion, on the banks of Geneva Lake, sold for $17 million on Friday, Oct. 21, confirmed Wendy Murphy of d’aprile properties, who represented the buyer in what was a private sale.

Out of respect for the buyer, she was unable to share any additional information about who purchased the property or any future plans the buyer may have.

The sale price is the second highest ever on Geneva Lake.

The only home to surpass it was Glanworth Gardens, which many called the Driehaus Estate and neighbored Villa Hortensia. Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes and his wife, Anne, bought that home in January after the passing of Richard Driehaus for $36 million.

Could it be demolished?

In recent months with the sale of the house in process, rumors have abounded about will happen to Villa Hortensia, W3415 Snake Road, which was built in 1906.

Oct. 11 the Geneva Lake Museum hosted a presentation at the museum about the history of the mansion. A question did come up then about the future of the property and the possibility of the home being demolished and property divided into separate parcels. But the answer was unknown.

After the presentation when reached by the Regional News, Linn Town Chairman Jim Weiss said he has also heard rumors about the property which is located in the Town of Linn but nothing has come before the Linn Town Board about demolishing the building or dividing the property.

The history

Villa Hortensia was designed by Howard Van Doren Shaw and built for meatpacking tycoon Edwin Swift in 1906. The six-bedroom 12,000-square-foot home, which has its entrance off pristine Snake Road, sits on approximately 20 acres that included 502 feet of level lakefront, with two piers and a private launch.

The property also included a guest house, boat house and a swimming pool.

The estate had been listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty for $20.7 million in 2021, but later it was taken off the market.

The listing at that time described the home as “Mediterranean in style, blessed with classical arts and crafts details, and boasting a spacious domed entry hall spanning nearly the width of the first floor.”

It went on to describe how on the second floor a grand vaulted hall served to access the lakefront bedroom suites.

Describing the land, the listing stated, “The thrill of winding down Snake Road to the understated yet impressive entry of Villa Hortensia is as memorable as any approach on this lake. Once on property, you’ll find a stream (controlled through a reservoir system engineered in the early 1900s and still in use today) that dances around and under the nearly one half mile of private, wooded driveway.”

The home had been previously owned by Ralph and Sally MacDonald, who bought the mansion in 1997.

With the recent sale having just been finalized, public records of the sale were not yet available, although often these sales are done through LLCs or other entities and don't use the buyers' actual names.

Luxury market

This year so far there have only been 10 lakefront homes that have sold on Geneva Lake, including Villa Hortensia, Murphy said. That includes two harbor-front homes. While there are still a number of homes with sales pending, she said this year will end up far below past years when typically 30-40 homes change hands on Geneva Lake.

Speaking about the current real estate market around Geneva Lake, Murphy said there is pent-up demand.

“There were so many people that really had the opportunity to work remotely and Wisconsin was pretty lax in the COVID restrictions so it was a comfortable place to work,” Murphy said.

That meant that fewer houses went on the market this year.

However as more people get called back into the office, Murphy said, “I do anticipate some turnover happening in the future.”