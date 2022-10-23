Lake Geneva residents express more concerns about short-term rental properties to city aldermen

Concerns about short-term rentals in the City of Lake Geneva are not going away.
A group of residents from the city’s Maple Park Historic District attended the Oct. 3 city council committee of the whole meeting to discuss issues they have had with short-term rental properties in their neighborhood and proposed some possible solutions.
The Maple Park Historic District includes areas of Main Street, North Street, Cook Street and Maxwell Street.
Wisconsin lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, prompting Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations for short-term rental properties in the community.
Emily Hummel, president of the Maple Park Homeowners Association, said she is concerned about the growing number of short-term rental properties and questioned whether city ordinances regarding short term rentals are being enforced.
“It bothers me that what I thought would be my happy retirement home is becoming a place where I have hotels beside me and behind me,” Hummel said. “So I can’t go anywhere on my property without seeing short-term rental guests.”
Hummel said she recently witnessed about 20 college-age people exit a bus and enter a short-term rental property across her home at about 3:30 a.m. She said the people did not cause any issues but feels there are too many short-term rental properties in her neighborhood.
“It just doesn’t feel like home, and we want our home back,” Hummel said. “I know it’s a place where tourists come, but it’s also a home for many of us who are very dedicated to the city.”
Caroll Pearson said she also is concerned about the increasing number of short-term rental properties in the Maple Park District. She said there are two short-term rentals near the back of her property, one next door and another one across the street.
“I didn’t buy my house so I could have short-term rentals next door, obviously,” Pearson said. “To me, it feels like I’m losing my neighborhood. I’m losing that sense of community. Half of the year the house sits vacant, no lights, no activity. It doesn’t seem much of neighborhood if the house is sitting empty.”
Ideas discussed
Pearson proposed that the city update its ordinances which regulate short-term rental properties and limit the number of short-term rentals by having it based on the percentage of residential properties in Lake Geneva. However, limiting the number of short-term rentals is not an option in Wisconsin, the way the state law is currently written.
Pearson offered other suggestions including forming a committee to develop ideas for handling short-term rental property issues or hiring a part-time employee to handle short-term rental complaints.
“They would know the laws. The would know how to handle it,” Pearson said of the part-time employee. “It wouldn’t necessarily be that consuming as far as time.”
Pearson encouraged residents and city officials to contact local state legislators regarding the issue.
“Maybe they can work with us and make some changes for the better,” Pearson said. “I love the town, I love the neighborhood, and we need to be ahead of next year’s people applying to do the short-term rental so we know what limits we can set and be smart about this.”
Violations observed
Amy Sienkowski said she recently noticed a short-term rental property being occupied by more than one group of people during a seven-day period, which violates the city’s ordinances.
She said she contacted Code Enforcement Officer James Flower regarding the issue, and he informed her that he would send the property owner a letter to inform then that they were in violation.
Sienkowski said when the issue happened again, she contacted Flower and he advised her to call the police.
“They need to be tending to more important issues regarding law enforcement, community safety and community well being,” Sienkowski said. “It’s not their job to be enforcing these ordinances.”
Ad hoc committee proposed
Sienkowski proposed that Mayor Charlene Klein form an ad hoc committee to develop ideas to revise the city’s short-term rental ordinances. She also said the city could hire an employee to help enforce the ordinances.
“Maybe this could be a college intern, somebody studying public government where they could get some credits,” Sienkowski said.
City officials have discussed the short-term rental issue during previous meetings and proposed several possible solutions.
Some city officials proposed revising the short-term rental ordinances. Other officials recommended requiring short-term rental property owners to present a record to the city of the people who have stayed at their property each month.
Another proposal includes hiring someone or a group to enforce short-term rental complaints during the weekends.
City officials are set to continue to discuss the issue.
