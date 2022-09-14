 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lake Geneva residents asked to call emergency number while 911 lines are down

Lake Geneva residents are asked to call 262–248–4455 for any emergency until further notice, according to city information. 

911 lines in the City of Lake Geneva and the entire State of Wisconsin are experiencing difficulties at this time.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This 81-year-old skateboarder proves you can pull of tricks at any age