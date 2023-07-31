James Thometz of Lake Geneva is only able communicate with his son through written mail during the next few weeks.
Thometz’s son, Brian Thometz, 18, also of Lake Geneva, currently is attending basic training at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Thometz said they dropped his son off at West Point June 26 for “reception day,” and he is currently attending basic training for six to eight weeks.
He said, during that time, his son is not allowed to have any laptop computers, cellphones or social media access.
“They take all their social media devices and cellphones, no laptops or anything right now in the middle of what is called ‘the beast,’ basic training, for six to eight weeks,” Thometz said. “So we’ve been writing letters back and forth. That’s our communication. He’s able to do that, so we will still have some sort of contact, but just the good old school days where you write letters.”
People are also reading…
Thometz said, in his letters, Brian has mostly been writing about his experiences in basic training.
“They throw you right in the thick of it, and he’s kind of telling us everything they’re doing,” he said.
Thometz said being able to only communicate with Brian through written mail is worth the brief sacrifice as he is proud that his son is attending the West Point Military Academy.
“We’re excited and proud,” Thometz said. “It’s a great opportunity and I wish him the best. It’s a big step, and it comes with a lot of responsibility that I think he’s ready to shoulder.”
After basic training, Brian will attend an “acceptance day” ceremony in August and then begin his academic year at the military academy.
Thometz said his son plans to study economics and history during his time at West Point.
“He really has a thing for finance, but they don’t really specialize in finance there,” Thometz said. “But he plans on his commitment after school going into the intelligence field and seeing how things go from there.”
Thometz said Brian will be able to come home four days in November for Thanksgiving and seven days in December for Christmas. He said his son will be able to come home for several weeks next summer, but he has to stay at the academy for most of the summer to prepare for the upcoming academic year.
“It’s like a revolving commitment that each class has to do,” Thometz said. “He doesn’t get a full summer off. Probably a third of it is prepping for the new recruits coming in or other activities. He will have a very short summer, but we will cherish it that’s for sure.”
Thometz said his son is set to graduate from the military academy in four years, then he will serve five years of active duty in the military and then serve two to three years in the military reserves.
“Of course, you can stay in there and do a full service of life in the military. We will see how that goes,” Thometz said. “Sometimes these things grow on you, so we will see what the future holds.”
Brain was accepted into West Point Military Academy during his junior at the St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield. In order to be accepted, a candidate is required to apply and be nominated by a member of the U.S. Congress.
Thometz said Brian was nominated by Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson. He said his son was very excited when he was accepted.
“He just took that in stride. He was like, ‘Heck yeah, that’s my route,’” Thometz said. “That’s going to set him up for the future. He sees that and he’s ready to shoulder whatever comes his way.”
Life at St. John’s Northwestern Academies
Brian attended Badger High School during his freshman and sophomore years and then decided to attend the St. John’s Northwestern Academies during his junior and senior years.
“He had a buddy who had been going there since his freshman year and he went to visit him and thought, ‘Wow, this is a pretty special place,’” Thometz said. “We went to an open house and one thing lead to another and they welcomed him with open arms and he did his junior and senior there above his class both years and just really excelled there.”
Thometz said his son did not become interested in serving in the military until he attended St. John’s Northwestern Academies.
“That really set the tone for everything,” Thometz said. “There was an initial shell shock because he lived on campus there. So he was away from home at a younger age. That was a huge transition, that was something completely different. So he had no intentions or desires before that, but once he got through the initial shock he just feel in love the structure of the place and the discipline and just started killing it there.”
During his time St. John’s, Brian was a member of the school’s football and re-established the school’s Star Fish Foundation with another student, raising money to construct a well in Africa.
“They raised enough money to put one well in and they’re very close to raising money for a second well in the near future,” Thometz said. “He as the president of that and kind of kicked that back off and started new fundraising to get that to happen, so that was pretty impactful.”
Thometz became involved with boxing while attending St. John’s and he plans to continue boxing at West Point.
“That’s kind of his passion now,” Thometz said. “He’s a pretty busy man.”
Brian graduated from St. John’s Northwestern Academies in May with the rank of captain. He also was named the school’s “most respected senior” during his commencement ceremony.
“I thought that was pretty special because that’s something the students pick out, his classmates, his mentors and the students that he mentors,” Thometz said. “It was pretty neat.”
Other activities
Thometz said, during his free time, Brian enjoys boating, surfing and golfing. He said Brian completed a marathon in May in Kenosha.
“We live in an association in Lake Geneva, so he grew up on the lake and he loves the water,” he said.
Thometz said he is impressed with the West Point Military Campus and feels Brian will receive a quality education at the military academy.
“It’s just incredible. It’s a site to be seen,” Thometz said. “We went there early before we dropped him off and spent for days soaking in the area and getting a feel for the campus. It’s truly a very special place. The character and the ethics behind the place, from what I gather, is stellar and I can’t see him in any better place.”
Luxury homes on the market in Lake Geneva
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $699,000
Private 11 acre Estate with 2 out Buildings, a pond, fenced ideal for business, hobby farm, horse farm or storage units. Ranch style house. 3 Bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk out basement is stubbed for 3rd bath, vaulted ceilings, fire place living room, opens to sunporch. Seller started rehab but did not complete. New windows, roof, furnace & C/A, insulation, electric, well mechanicals. Kitchen & Baths need finishing, use your imagination. Backs up to Lake County Forest Preserve. Attached garage was converted to an office. Circular drive entrance. Outbuildings are 24x50 and 46x42 with own electric meter.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $1,249,420
If you are Looking for a Premier "Chain O Lakes" Estate; This is it! "THE HOME": 2500 Sq' +- Open concept with a Wall of Windows facing South, beautiful Updated Kitchen open to large Dining area for family & friends, 3 good size Bedrooms, 2 Updated full bathrooms, Foyer, Fireplace, Hardwood flooring, and sliders to the Wrap around Decks. "THE BOAT HOUSE": Very rare on the chain to have a boat house - let alone a wet one. They do not allow these to be built anymore. This one is exceptional! Pull your boat in and go to the stairs that take you to the 440 Sq ft Bar/sunroom that has 360 degree views of the lake and estate grounds. The Boat house has electric and heat. "The COACH HOUSE": Stone exterior 1 & 1/2 story open beamed Studio with a full bathroom. "The POOL": Inground, heated and deep enough to have a diving board. "The GAZEBO": Vintage 19 ft Octagon screened in gazebo that represents the history of the properties past. "The DECKS": over 1000 sq ft of Outdoor Living Space. "The GARAGE": 3 car plus. "The GROUNDS" Professionally Maintained with underground sprinkling system and 125' of concrete seawall. "The CHAIN": 15 Lakes, 7100 Acres of Water, 488 miles of Shoreline, 45 miles of River, and access to over 200 Restraunts & Bars. Peace!
3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $549,900
Classic 3+ bedroom, 2 bath farmette with nostalgic charm. Located a stone's throw from town and all that Geneva Lake & Fontana beach/lakefront has to offer. 2.08 acres surrounded by farm fields with desirable AG zoning. Enjoy the many mature trees from the wrap around front & side porches. The southern portion of the property has room for a large garden or possible buildable lot. Main floor has kitchen, dining, living room, bath, & a sitting room perfect for a home office or possible 4th bedroom. 2nd floor consists of 3 spacious bedrooms & full bath. Wood floors & original woodwork throughout. Outbuildings include a 5 car garage for all your toys, heated 1.5 car garage with loft,\ & silo. Full concrete driveway. Imagine the possibilities: Winery? Brewery? Perennial farm? Endless options!
2 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $699,900
Listed under recent Appraisal! Sunset views of Potters Lake are captured in the Great RM & KIT w/a wall of sliding glass doors! Expand your space on the deck w/clear view railing for summer entertaining. 50FT of WF, fishing, swimming, kayaking, water skiing & all the fun lake activities! 5 car garage (2 car attached & 3 car detached w/heated workshop),open floor plan offers plenty of SPACE! Well maintained home has beverage sink/mini bar, keeping some past history, one of the original cottage windows are incorporated in the decor. Pocket doors, closet organizer, built-in shelves w/hidden closet, epoxy garage floor, LL in-floor heat, wired for SS w/6 speakers, CT walk-in shower w/2 shower heads. Excellent Airbnb potential! Being sold as is with buyers right to inspections & by Personal Rep.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $929,000
Have you been searching for an INCREDIBLE horse property AND a Beautiful home? Look no further! Pole barn with indoor riding arena, 12 stalls and much more! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. This property must be seen to be believed!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $680,000
This home is one surprise after another. As you enter you will notice a beautiful staircase w/ a one of a kind top railing crafted in Malaysia. Local artisans crafted the stairs & side railings. All the sliding glass doors, the living rm, dining area & the spacious kitchen in a warm glow. There is also a bdrm w/ access to the guest bath. Walk up a ramped floor to the large primary suite. Pass by the bthrm & into a lrg sitting rm before entering the bdrm w/ a large walk-in closet. The LL offers 2 bdrm & bthrm, a family rm plus an Office/Den. There is 40 x 44, heated garage/plane hangar & has plenty of rm for a workshop for the hobbyist or an ultimate man cave. Have a plane? Fly out on the private air strip. The outdoor spaces are plentiful to escape to. (More under documents)
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $644,900
Welcome to this wonderful, updated home on 2 private acres in Lauderdale Lakes subdivision! Classy and warm, this 4 bed features a great, functional floor plan for entertaining or family living. A clear pride in ownership and so many updates and design details can be found throughout. The airy and bright living room has vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, large windows and so much natural light. The updated eat-in kitchen features plenty of storage, lovely granite counters, and opens to the huge deck overlooking the large back yard with SWIM SPA and private stocked pond. Retreat to the serene main floor master with walk-in closet and completely remodeled en-suite spa bath with great soaking tub and large walk-in shower. Enjoy movie nights in the finished walk-out lower level.
3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $565,000
Welcome to your perfect blend of Cape Cod charm and modern elegance! This updated 3-bed, 2.5-bath home features a cozy great room with abundant natural light, a beautiful stone fireplace, and beautiful flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, open shelving, and white quartz countertops, and seamlessly flows into a vaulted family room and dining area. Step onto the deck accessible from the living room, where you can enjoy scenic views. The first-floor master suite offers convenience, while the second floor provides two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a lofted versatile space. The lower level includes laundry facilities, ample storage all attached to a 2-car garage. Other amenities include a back patio with fire pit and Country Club Estates lake rights!
3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $1,165,000
Rice Lake- Stunning views are yours with two parcels on peninsula with 500 ft of Lake frontage. It is a dream home with cottage amenities- including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, sunroom and bar on lower walk out level. There are two patios- so there is plenty of opportunity to enjoy the gorgeous views. There are two piers, and Lake view from almost every window. Seller is including a basic one year home warranty. Picures do not adequately capture the beauty of this location!
3 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $590,000
Welcome to the perfect farmette home on a cul-du-sac for you and your horses, goats, sheep, chickens or any animal that likes plenty of room to roam. The large living room with natural fireplace is flooded with bright sunlight. Enjoy prepping meals in the oversized kitchen ready to serve your next meal. Relax with quiet nights on your private patio enjoying the views of your delicious fruit trees and your own 144x60 indoor riding arena complete with six 12x12 stalls and tack room. This perfect property also has indoor and outdoor spigots, three paddocks and two lean-tos. Seller has installed all new electric fence and fencer. Seven of your acres are already set as hay, alfalfa and clover. Seller to include a $5,000 carpet allowance at closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $839,000
Back on market with two additional tax keys included. Home sits on 3 parcels. With buyer due diligence buyer may have opportunity to subdivide vacant parcel gaining separate buildable lot with lake rights. Fully updated home located in Sunset Hills Association with awesome lake rights on Geneva Lake including two large piers, sand beach and beautiful park. Offering new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, fully finished lower level and so much more. Come check out this beautiful open concept layout with vaulted ceilings and back porch off kitchen for entertaining. Whether this is your vacation home or permanent residence, you don't want to miss out!
2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $650,000
Welcome to this cozy 1960-built gem nestled in a desirable Williams Bay neighborhood! With a spacious .32-acre lot, this home offers ample outdoor space and includes two outdoor sheds.While it requires updating, this property presents an amazing opportunity to create the home of your dreams. The oversized lot is a rare find in this area and provides endless possibilities for outdoor activities, gardening, or even expanding the home in the future. The two included sheds offer additional storage space for all your needs.Located on the east side of the bay, you'll enjoy the peacefulness of the neighborhood while still being close to the charming amenities of the area. Home is being sold ''AS-IS''.
4 Bedroom Home in Ingleside - $619,900
FOX LAKE WATERFRONT!!! Welcome to this absolutely STUNNING home in one of the most desirable locations on the Chain! Surrounded by an idyllic white picket fence, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home has the perfect flow - 2 bedrooms and a bathroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The main level has dark luxury vinyl plank flooring (covering beautiful hardwoods!), a double sided wood burning fireplace, and the view of the lake from almost every room. It is light, airy, and fully remodeled in the most beautiful way. Exposed kitchen shelves, farm sink, deep soaker tub in the bathroom, Spanish bathroom tile - it's almost too cute to handle! Upstairs you will find a generous bedroom and then the primary suite - a HUGE room with a wall of lake-facing windows with sunset views. The primary bathroom is a zen oasis with bamboo paths cut between smooth river rocks to reveal a giant bubbler tub. As lovely as the house is, you will likely be spending most of your time outside. The yard functions in several stations is fully fenced for your fur babies. Under the covered garage is perfect for game nights on a rainy day, or a projector movie screen. The backyard facing the 3 car lofted garage gets the most sun during the morning, so lay out your lounge chairs and relax! On the lake-side of the house you will find paradise. Step into your 4-person hot tub, float on your sunset facing hammock, sit around the fire table and grill, or exit through the gate to waterfront deck. A brand new seawall, pier, and concrete stamped deck awaits! Enjoy your outdoor beds, watch the kids play on the beach next door, fish off the end of the pier, slide a kayak or lily pad in the water, do some yoga, YOU NAME IT! This is lake life! Across the beach you will find a trendy bar called The Beach House and the Chain-famous Bargers Italian Beef Boat! Hosting has never been more fun! Reach out today before it's gone! Updates: Fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, new LVP flooring throughout, freshly painted, freshly stained deck, painted exterior, new garage doors, sealed crawlspace, added hot tub, concrete stamped deck, brand new seawall, brand new pier, and so much more.
2 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $674,900
Listed under recent Appraisal! Sunset views of Potters Lake are captured in the Great RM & KIT w/a wall of sliding glass doors! Expand your space on the deck w/clear view railing for summer entertaining. 50FT of WF, fishing, swimming, kayaking, water skiing & all the fun lake activities! 5 car garage (2 car attached & 3 car detached w/heated workshop),open floor plan offers plenty of SPACE! Well maintained home has beverage sink/mini bar, keeping some past history, one of the original cottage windows are incorporated in the decor. Pocket doors, closet organizer, built-in shelves w/hidden closet, epoxy garage floor, LL in-floor heat, wired for SS w/6 speakers, CT walk-in shower w/2 shower heads. Excellent Airbnb potential! Being sold as is with buyers right to inspections & by Personal Rep
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $529,000
Chain O Lakes waterfront!! Just a short ride to Petite Lake. Approx 100 feet of waterfront with 30ft dock & electric. 2200+ square feet of finished living space. Full finished walkout lower level leading to patio, waterfront, and wonderfully landscaped yard. So much to offer here: 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large wrap around deck, huge patio, heated 3.5 car garage with 2nd floor storage, wet bar with refrigerator. The list goes on... See broker remarks for list of updates and includes!!!
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $769,000
This Stunning home has it ALL!Built in 2020 this Spacious property boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.Step inside&discover a fabulous open concept floor plan!Enjoy a culinary kitchen that will inspire every chef's creativity.Top of the line appliances& ample counter space complete w/wrap around breakfast counter&island!Kitchen also includes fabulous pantry,planning desk&eat in dinette!Lower level is finshed with family room,fireplace,bar,excercise room,bedroom full bath&bonus room!Gorgeous flooring&beautiful finishes throughout the home adds a touch of elegance to every room!Outdoor oasis is sure to impress,featuring a manicured yard,amazing gardens,built in grill,composite deck& patio that create a serene&inviting atmosphere!This property is all the luxury&style you've been looking for!
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $606,900
The Bristol's impressive two-story great room makes an immediate impact as you enter this new home. Tall windows allow in natural sunlight while the fireplace invites quiet conversation on a chilly night. The adjoining dining area and kitchen are impressive on their own accord, offering ample maple cabinetry in a cool tone, a walk-in pantry, and a granite prep island with a built-in snack bar. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a ceramic tile shower. Also located on the first floor is a powder room and laundry room. There are two secondary bedrooms on the second floor, each with a walk-in closet, a hall bath, and a loft that overlooks the great room.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $507,900
New Ready to Move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our new Sienna Ranch plan w/a an open-concept layout that gives this sensible home a spacious feel while offering privacy in the form of three sizable bedrooms. The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with all the essentials - plenty of cabinetry, a pantry cabinet, plenty of counter space, and a kitchen island that doubles as a snack bar. Next to the kitchen is the dining area and great room - complete with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom with an attached master bathroom is placed at the rear of the home. Stop at 2716 Red Oak Lane to view
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $519,900
New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Elise Floor Plan with an Open-concept, 9' ceiling throughout the first floor, a Walk-in pantryThe kitchen island includes snack-barSingle dining area for ease of livingGas fireplaceThe primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring a dual vanity and five-foot showerHome officeSpacious mudroom with abundant storage including closet and benchSubstantial closet space! Stop by 2716 Red Oak to view.
3 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $506,900
New & Ready to Move in Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Lauren Floor Plan! This smart design separates the spacious primary bedroom from the secondary bedrooms with generous communal living space, including the gathering room, kitchen, and dining. The kitchen boasts plenty of granite counter space and maple cabinets in a dusk tone for storage, along with a granite prep island that doubles as a snack bar. Off the gathering room, is the primary bedroom with a private, dual vanity bathroom with a five-foot shower and walk-in closet. Stop by 2716 Red Oak Lane to view