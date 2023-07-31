James Thometz of Lake Geneva is only able communicate with his son through written mail during the next few weeks.

Thometz’s son, Brian Thometz, 18, also of Lake Geneva, currently is attending basic training at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Thometz said they dropped his son off at West Point June 26 for “reception day,” and he is currently attending basic training for six to eight weeks.

He said, during that time, his son is not allowed to have any laptop computers, cellphones or social media access.

“They take all their social media devices and cellphones, no laptops or anything right now in the middle of what is called ‘the beast,’ basic training, for six to eight weeks,” Thometz said. “So we’ve been writing letters back and forth. That’s our communication. He’s able to do that, so we will still have some sort of contact, but just the good old school days where you write letters.”

Thometz said, in his letters, Brian has mostly been writing about his experiences in basic training.

“They throw you right in the thick of it, and he’s kind of telling us everything they’re doing,” he said.

Thometz said being able to only communicate with Brian through written mail is worth the brief sacrifice as he is proud that his son is attending the West Point Military Academy.

“We’re excited and proud,” Thometz said. “It’s a great opportunity and I wish him the best. It’s a big step, and it comes with a lot of responsibility that I think he’s ready to shoulder.”

After basic training, Brian will attend an “acceptance day” ceremony in August and then begin his academic year at the military academy.

Thometz said his son plans to study economics and history during his time at West Point.

“He really has a thing for finance, but they don’t really specialize in finance there,” Thometz said. “But he plans on his commitment after school going into the intelligence field and seeing how things go from there.”

Thometz said Brian will be able to come home four days in November for Thanksgiving and seven days in December for Christmas. He said his son will be able to come home for several weeks next summer, but he has to stay at the academy for most of the summer to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

“It’s like a revolving commitment that each class has to do,” Thometz said. “He doesn’t get a full summer off. Probably a third of it is prepping for the new recruits coming in or other activities. He will have a very short summer, but we will cherish it that’s for sure.”

Thometz said his son is set to graduate from the military academy in four years, then he will serve five years of active duty in the military and then serve two to three years in the military reserves.

“Of course, you can stay in there and do a full service of life in the military. We will see how that goes,” Thometz said. “Sometimes these things grow on you, so we will see what the future holds.”

Brain was accepted into West Point Military Academy during his junior at the St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield. In order to be accepted, a candidate is required to apply and be nominated by a member of the U.S. Congress.

Thometz said Brian was nominated by Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson. He said his son was very excited when he was accepted.

“He just took that in stride. He was like, ‘Heck yeah, that’s my route,’” Thometz said. “That’s going to set him up for the future. He sees that and he’s ready to shoulder whatever comes his way.”

Life at St. John’s Northwestern Academies

Brian attended Badger High School during his freshman and sophomore years and then decided to attend the St. John’s Northwestern Academies during his junior and senior years.

“He had a buddy who had been going there since his freshman year and he went to visit him and thought, ‘Wow, this is a pretty special place,’” Thometz said. “We went to an open house and one thing lead to another and they welcomed him with open arms and he did his junior and senior there above his class both years and just really excelled there.”

Thometz said his son did not become interested in serving in the military until he attended St. John’s Northwestern Academies.

“That really set the tone for everything,” Thometz said. “There was an initial shell shock because he lived on campus there. So he was away from home at a younger age. That was a huge transition, that was something completely different. So he had no intentions or desires before that, but once he got through the initial shock he just feel in love the structure of the place and the discipline and just started killing it there.”

During his time St. John’s, Brian was a member of the school’s football and re-established the school’s Star Fish Foundation with another student, raising money to construct a well in Africa.

“They raised enough money to put one well in and they’re very close to raising money for a second well in the near future,” Thometz said. “He as the president of that and kind of kicked that back off and started new fundraising to get that to happen, so that was pretty impactful.”

Thometz became involved with boxing while attending St. John’s and he plans to continue boxing at West Point.

“That’s kind of his passion now,” Thometz said. “He’s a pretty busy man.”

Brian graduated from St. John’s Northwestern Academies in May with the rank of captain. He also was named the school’s “most respected senior” during his commencement ceremony.

“I thought that was pretty special because that’s something the students pick out, his classmates, his mentors and the students that he mentors,” Thometz said. “It was pretty neat.”

Other activities

Thometz said, during his free time, Brian enjoys boating, surfing and golfing. He said Brian completed a marathon in May in Kenosha.

“We live in an association in Lake Geneva, so he grew up on the lake and he loves the water,” he said.

Thometz said he is impressed with the West Point Military Campus and feels Brian will receive a quality education at the military academy.

“It’s just incredible. It’s a site to be seen,” Thometz said. “We went there early before we dropped him off and spent for days soaking in the area and getting a feel for the campus. It’s truly a very special place. The character and the ethics behind the place, from what I gather, is stellar and I can’t see him in any better place.”