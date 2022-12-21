Lake Geneva rejects goat grazing contract for Hillmoor property, at least for now

A proposal to have goats graze some grass at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property has been put out to pasture, at least for now.

City officials have proposed to contract with Vegetation Solutions LLC of Muscoda to provide goat grazing services at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which the city recently purchased for about $6 million.

As part of the proposal, representatives from Vegetation Solutions would transport about 50 goats to the former golf course property to graze about 10 acres of grass for a period of between 10 to 20 days.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the purpose of the project would be to clear about 10 acres of land near a former driving range to develop a paid parking area.

"So while we're planning what else we want to do with that land, we can make a temporary parking lot out there and start making some revenue off of our purchase," Klein said.

The project would cost about $975 to transport the goats to and from the property and about $350 a day to rent the livestock. Employees from the public works department would check on the fences where the goats would be enclosed at least once a day, which would cost about $550 a week.

City Attorney Dan Draper said representatives from Vegetation Solutions would indemnify the city if any of the goats become loose and cause any damage.

"He has to provide liability insurance to support that indemnity," Draper said.

Klein said the city has received about $5,800 worth of pledges to help fund the project. She said many residents seem to be in support of the proposal.

"When we talked to people about this, it has really created a community spirit type of situation," Klein said. "People-- when we tell them about it-- get the biggest smile on their face. They think it's a great idea."

Several aldermen expressed concerns about the project during the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Dec. 20.

Alderman Ken Howell said he is concerned about additional costs for the project beyond the $5,800 if the goats have to be transported to Lake Geneva several times.

"I worry that we really don't have the money to cover more than one time. It has to be more than one time to get the job done," Howell said. "I would think it would have to be at least twice that."

Klein said she is confident enough money would be raised to help fund the project.

"I'm confident we will have everything paid for and more probably, and that shouldn't cost the city anything," Klein said. "We're not done getting pledges yet."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like the city to obtain more input from residents about what they would like to see done to the property before voting on the goat grazing contract.

City officials are set to host "community engagement" meetings from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 15 and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 17 at the city hall building, police training room, 626 Geneva St., to give residents an opportunity to present ideas for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

"It sounds like we're putting the cart before the goat, because we haven't had our meetings to figure things out," Fesenmaier said. "I think it's better to take a little bit of time in the beginning and get the plans and the direction we want. It's a neat idea, but it's a little bit too soon."

Alderman John Halverson said he also would like to obtain input from the public before voting on the proposal.

"I don't have anything against goats," Halverson said. "I would like to get this to the point where there is more public involvement than there has been. I just rather not get ahead of things."

Fesenmaier also expressed concern about having the public works employees check on the fences when they already have several projects to work on during the spring and summer.

"These are the busy seasons," Fesenmaier said. "I think the community wants public work employees out doing public work projects."

Klein said she has talked to Public Works Director Tom Earle about the proposal, and he has indicated that he does not have an issue with his employees checking on the fences.

"He has absolutely no problem with doing this," Klein said. "They can find the time. It's not going to take that much time to check on the fence."

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she would like to try the goat grazing project for about 10 days just to determine how it would work.

"It's just something for the community to get together," Yunker said. "Everybody was so excited about it. To see what 10 days does, maybe it will work, maybe it won't."

After some discussion, members of the finance committee rejected the goat grazing contract by a 4-1 vote with Yunker voting in favor.

The contract still has to be voted on by the full city council.

City Administrator Dave Nord said the city council is set to vote on the contract during their Dec. 27 meeting, which is scheduled to be held 6 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.