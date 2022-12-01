Lake Geneva Regional News county fair photos earn international recognition; Fair wins multiple awards in contest

Two Lake Geneva Regional News photographs taken at the 2022 Walworth County Fair by reporter Eric A. Johnson placed in the top three internationally in fair photography contests sponsored by the Springfield, Mo.-based International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE).
The photos were posted to the Lake Geneva Regional News website on Sept. 1.
Back in September, Walworth County Fair Board Director and Secretary Eileen Walsh Grzenia sought and received permission from the Regional News to submit a selection of Johnson’s “amazing” and “positively awesome” photographs of the 173rd annual Walworth County Fair to the IAFE competition.
The Walworth County Fair entered in Division 2, reserved for fairs of annual attendance between 100,001 and 250,000 visitors.
Awards were announced virtually via Facebook Live on Nov. 17 in advance of the IAFE’s annual convention, Nov. 27-30 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.
Johnson’s Regional News photograph of 2022 Walworth County Fair opening day mixed grass hay judging was entered by the fair in IAFE’s “Agricultural Awards, Agriculture Individual Photo (Horticulture/Crops)” judging category, placing first, followed by entries from Maryland’s Great Frederick Fair and Tennessee’s Williamson County Fair Association, Inc. in second and third place respectively.
Said one judge of Johnson’s first-place photo, “Love that this is not your typical ‘horticulture/crop’ item. Judges look to be taking their job very seriously!”
Added another contest judge, “I really like the way this photo captured the judging process. Great job!”
Johnson’s Regional News photograph of Walworth County Fair historical artifacts on display inside the fair’s “Log Cabin” museum on the Elkhorn fairgrounds, entered in the “Competitive Exhibits, Creative Display” category, placed third nationally after first and second place entries from the San Mateo County Fair in California and Florida’s Clay County Agricultural Fair.
“The photographs shared in the contest by Eric Johnson and the Lake Geneva Regional News captured some of the time-honored traditions so richly treasured by Walworth County Fair exhibitors and guests alike, to view and appreciate top-quality exhibits in competition and memorabilia that reflects the Walworth County Fair’s bountiful history dating back to 1849,” Walsh Grzenia said. “I am extremely happy to share that, with the dedication, hard work and unity of many people, including exhibitors, volunteers, sponsors, supporters, and staff, the Walworth County Fair remains a fair industry leader in agriculture education, competitive exhibits and communication.”
Calling it “quite an honor” to be “very proud” of, Walworth County Fairgrounds general manager Larry Gaffey said Johnson’s twin awards for his photographs from the 2002 Walworth County Fair brought Johnson recognition as “an internationally award-winning photographer.”
Johnson, who joined the Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 28, is a veteran 33-year writer and reporter who has worked for a variety of magazines and bi-weekly, weekly and daily newspapers in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio over his career, including Lee Enterprises’ weekly Regional News and daily Journal Times in Racine.
Over his career, Johnson has earned more than 30 state and national professional awards for writing, photography and community service, including those from the National Newspaper Association and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Other awards
In addition to Johnson’s first place and third place photographs, Walsh Grzenia and Gaffey noted the Walworth County Fair won a number of additional award recognitions in the 2022 IAFE contest:
Hall of Honor Communication Awards: Radio, second place; promotional advertising poster, first place; and out-of-box marketing promotion, “Beyond the Barns” podcast, first place.
Agriculture Awards: Technique/procedure/policy developed by fair management to correct an issue or challenge related to an agricultural area, Walworth County Fair Junior & Open Honey Show, second place; newly established or evolving fair program/exhibit promoting agriculture to the fair-going public, Combine Rides for Kids, third place; and unique exhibit/promotion/special event/community engagement/competition showcased during the year, Barnyard Adventure and Historic Garden Beds, second place.
Competitive Exhibits Awards: Use of theme throughout multiple divisions of competitive exhibits, “Bee Happy,” first place; new class-open class home economics, “Honey, It’s Homemade,” first place; display method and/or prop , Tanis Construction Birdhouse Build Off, second place; strategy or tactic to engage competitive exhibits participants, Open Class Honey Show, third place; competitive exhibit photo series, Open Class Flowers, first place; special contest, “Plein Air at the Fair,” first place; additional competitive exhibits measures taken, Walworth County Fair Exhibitors Facebook Group, second place.
Overall competitive exhibits, Best of Division 2: Silver Bowl Award.
“To be recognized by our peers in the fair, festival and exposition industry is an incredible honor,” Gaffey said. “It’s really an honor. Altogether in all the categories, I’m guessing there were thousands of entries. We rose to the top and there were also many categories where we got second or third place, too. The Walworth County Fair wins a lot of awards with the organization. It seems we find ourselves toward the top all the time, but these awards in particular are great.”
Founded in 1885, the IAFE represents more than 1,100 fairs around the world and more than 900 members from allied fields. A voluntary, not-for-profit corporation, IAFE serves state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions and expositions. Associate IAFE members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations and individuals engaged in providing products and services to IAFE members.
In 62 Photos: Opening Day of the Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31, 2022
Walworth County Fair: The colorful carnival midway lights up the night sky at the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham
Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view on fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Fairgrounds afternoon crowd view
Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view at fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Antiques judging draws a crowd
Walworth County Fair: Auctioneer Gary Finley presides over the Fairest of the Fair basket raffle
Walworth County Fair: Milwaukee area balloon artist Dan Dort plies his trade in balloon wiener dogs
Walworth County Fair: Banyard Adventure & Learning Coop area at the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Belgian horse "Turbo" waits in the horse barn as his stall is readied
Walworth County Fair: Bumper cars on the fair's carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Frieda and Dennis Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. dance to the music at the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Dairy Barn animal exhibition
Walworth County Fair: Allen Davenport of Sharon clips his Holstein heifer for show
Walworth County Fair: Ron Baughman of the Knights of Columbus serves up a homemade cream puff
Walworth County Fair: Sunset crowd view on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Night crowd on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Colorful food stands light up the night on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Walking stricks spread the "Good News" at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth
Walworth County Fair: The "Century Wheel" ferris wheel is a colorful sight as dusk settles over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Food humor at Emma's Cookie Kitchen stand on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair; Carol Steilein of Union Grove judges dips in the North Hall
Walworth County Fair; Singer-entertainers David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill and John Ludy Puleo of East Troy bring their "Frank 2 FRANKIE" show to the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Jon Sherwood of Racine sells fudge in the Commercial Exhibits Hall
Walworth County Fair: Fun Slide afternoon view on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Dusk view of Fun Slide on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Doug and Brittany Kramer prepare sweet treats at the Red Barn Elephant Ears stand
Walworth County Fair: "Vertigo" giant spring tower on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Six-year-old Rosie Hammerstad, of Elkhorn, shows off her cross-brew ewe
Walworth County Fair: A goat eats hay in one of the many fairgrounds animal barns
Walworth County Fair: Children's entertainer Nick Dattilo of Kenosha leads a family chicken dance in the Kiddieland area
Walworth County Fair: Flying like Superman on the "Cliff Hanger" ride at the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Holstein cows on exhibition in the Dairy Barn
Walworth County Fair: Colorful flowers and vegetables on display in the Horticulture Barn
Walworth County Fair: Seven-year-old Penelope Stallings of Elkhorn is off to the Kiddieland stick horse races
Walworth County Fair: Badger High School FFA volunteer Kylie Kundert of Lake Geneva readies cow hats in the Discovery Barn
Walworth County Fair: Vivian Patterson and mom Betsey Patterson of Elkhorn enjoy a ride on the midway merry-go-round
Walworth County Fair: Bright lights draw in evening contestants for the midway carnival games
Walworth County Fair: Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus and Paul Melius of Jackson judge mixed grass hay
Walworth County Fair: Registered Paint "Bob," 25, is making his last fair show appearance before retirement
Walworth County Fair: The Jackson Duo entertain in the WSLD Music Hall
Walworth County Fair: Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz entertains on the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Pharoah's Fury swinging gondola pirate ship ride on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Brad Geers of Milwaukee
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg
Walworth County Fair: Colorful prize-winning flowers in the Horticulture Barn
Walworth County Fair: Pumpkins on display in North Hall, waiting to be judged
Walworth County Fair: Dad Jamie Opper and daughter Ella, of Elkhorn, shear their crossbreed sheep for show
Walworth County Fair: Whitewater siblings Rosie and Bentley Hammerstad with their cross-brew ewes
Walworth County Fair: High in the sky on the rotating and somersaulting "Speed" midway carnival ride
Walworth County Fair: The carnival midway provides a festive, colorful contrast as the sun sets over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: The colorful midway is aglow as the sun sets over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: The noon antique and stock tractor pulls drew a large opening day crowd to the grandstand
Walworth County Fair: Smoke fills the air as a vintage International Harvester Turbo pulls it's load - and into the competition lead
Walworth County Fair: Commercial vendor Stuart Mayo gives a cookware demonstration in North Hall
Walworth County Fair: Wild West Sodas vendor Terry Vearrier of Odessa, Texas made his 17th journey to the fair
Walworth County Fair: A goat settles down in the hay for a rest
Walworth County Fair: The Mega Drop thrill ride on the carnival midway drops passengers 130 feet in two seconds
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Deanna Bruenig of Oconomowoc paints a view of Holstein cows in the Dairy Barn
Walworth County Fair: Vintage 1947 Allis Chalmers "M" and McCormick Farmall "C" tractors on display
Walworth County Fair: Mementos of the fair's rich 173-year history on display in the Log Cabin on the fairgrounds
2022 Walworth County Fair "Fairest of the Fair" final competition and crowning ceremony
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.
This Lake Geneva Regional News photograph by reporter Eric A. Johnson, showing Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus and Paul Melius of Jackson judging mixed grass hay on the Aug. 31 opening day of the 2022 Walworth County Fair at the fairgrounds in Elkhorn, took first place national honors for the Walworth County Fair in the 2022 fair photography contest sponsored by the Springfield, Mo.-based International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE).
This Lake Geneva Regional News photograph by reporter Eric A. Johnson, showing a Walworth County Fair historical display in the fair museum on the Elkhorn fairgrounds, took third place national honors in the 2022 fair photography contest sponsored by the Springfield, Mo.-based International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE).