Lake Geneva Regional News county fair photos earn international recognition; Fair wins multiple awards in contest

Two Lake Geneva Regional News photographs taken at the 2022 Walworth County Fair by reporter Eric A. Johnson placed in the top three internationally in fair photography contests sponsored by the Springfield, Mo.-based International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE).

The photos were posted to the Lake Geneva Regional News website on Sept. 1.

Back in September, Walworth County Fair Board Director and Secretary Eileen Walsh Grzenia sought and received permission from the Regional News to submit a selection of Johnson’s “amazing” and “positively awesome” photographs of the 173rd annual Walworth County Fair to the IAFE competition.

The Walworth County Fair entered in Division 2, reserved for fairs of annual attendance between 100,001 and 250,000 visitors.

Awards were announced virtually via Facebook Live on Nov. 17 in advance of the IAFE’s annual convention, Nov. 27-30 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Johnson’s Regional News photograph of 2022 Walworth County Fair opening day mixed grass hay judging was entered by the fair in IAFE’s “Agricultural Awards, Agriculture Individual Photo (Horticulture/Crops)” judging category, placing first, followed by entries from Maryland’s Great Frederick Fair and Tennessee’s Williamson County Fair Association, Inc. in second and third place respectively.

Said one judge of Johnson’s first-place photo, “Love that this is not your typical ‘horticulture/crop’ item. Judges look to be taking their job very seriously!”

Added another contest judge, “I really like the way this photo captured the judging process. Great job!”

Johnson’s Regional News photograph of Walworth County Fair historical artifacts on display inside the fair’s “Log Cabin” museum on the Elkhorn fairgrounds, entered in the “Competitive Exhibits, Creative Display” category, placed third nationally after first and second place entries from the San Mateo County Fair in California and Florida’s Clay County Agricultural Fair.

“The photographs shared in the contest by Eric Johnson and the Lake Geneva Regional News captured some of the time-honored traditions so richly treasured by Walworth County Fair exhibitors and guests alike, to view and appreciate top-quality exhibits in competition and memorabilia that reflects the Walworth County Fair’s bountiful history dating back to 1849,” Walsh Grzenia said. “I am extremely happy to share that, with the dedication, hard work and unity of many people, including exhibitors, volunteers, sponsors, supporters, and staff, the Walworth County Fair remains a fair industry leader in agriculture education, competitive exhibits and communication.”

Calling it “quite an honor” to be “very proud” of, Walworth County Fairgrounds general manager Larry Gaffey said Johnson’s twin awards for his photographs from the 2002 Walworth County Fair brought Johnson recognition as “an internationally award-winning photographer.”

Johnson, who joined the Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 28, is a veteran 33-year writer and reporter who has worked for a variety of magazines and bi-weekly, weekly and daily newspapers in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio over his career, including Lee Enterprises’ weekly Regional News and daily Journal Times in Racine.

Over his career, Johnson has earned more than 30 state and national professional awards for writing, photography and community service, including those from the National Newspaper Association and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

Other awards

In addition to Johnson’s first place and third place photographs, Walsh Grzenia and Gaffey noted the Walworth County Fair won a number of additional award recognitions in the 2022 IAFE contest:

Hall of Honor Communication Awards: Radio, second place; promotional advertising poster, first place; and out-of-box marketing promotion, “Beyond the Barns” podcast, first place.

Agriculture Awards: Technique/procedure/policy developed by fair management to correct an issue or challenge related to an agricultural area, Walworth County Fair Junior & Open Honey Show, second place; newly established or evolving fair program/exhibit promoting agriculture to the fair-going public, Combine Rides for Kids, third place; and unique exhibit/promotion/special event/community engagement/competition showcased during the year, Barnyard Adventure and Historic Garden Beds, second place.

Competitive Exhibits Awards: Use of theme throughout multiple divisions of competitive exhibits, “Bee Happy,” first place; new class-open class home economics, “Honey, It’s Homemade,” first place; display method and/or prop , Tanis Construction Birdhouse Build Off, second place; strategy or tactic to engage competitive exhibits participants, Open Class Honey Show, third place; competitive exhibit photo series, Open Class Flowers, first place; special contest, “Plein Air at the Fair,” first place; additional competitive exhibits measures taken, Walworth County Fair Exhibitors Facebook Group, second place.

Overall competitive exhibits, Best of Division 2: Silver Bowl Award.

“To be recognized by our peers in the fair, festival and exposition industry is an incredible honor,” Gaffey said. “It’s really an honor. Altogether in all the categories, I’m guessing there were thousands of entries. We rose to the top and there were also many categories where we got second or third place, too. The Walworth County Fair wins a lot of awards with the organization. It seems we find ourselves toward the top all the time, but these awards in particular are great.”

Founded in 1885, the IAFE represents more than 1,100 fairs around the world and more than 900 members from allied fields. A voluntary, not-for-profit corporation, IAFE serves state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions and expositions. Associate IAFE members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations and individuals engaged in providing products and services to IAFE members.