Lake Geneva officials and residents recently received some information regarding the Premier Resort Area Tax.

City officials are considering implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax to help gain additional revenue for Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Dec. 12, 2022, to place a non-binding referendum question on the ballot during the spring election to gauge residents’ opinions regarding establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax for the city.

The referendum question that is set to appear on the ballot reads, “To pay for street and infrastructure expenses and other eligible expenses as defined in Wis Stats. 66.1113 (1) (a), with revenue from tourists and visitors, as well as residents, should the City of Lake Geneva impose a levy of 0.5% (1/2 cent on the dollar) sales tax on tourist related items sold, leased or rented through tourist related retailers?”

Rebecca Haines, representative from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, presented information regarding the tax to city officials and residents during the city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, Feb. 6, as well as answered questions from city aldermen and residents.

Haines said in order for a municipality to implement a Premier Resort Area Tax either 40% of its total assessed property value must come from tourism or it must receive support from the state legislature.

Because Lake Geneva’s total assessed property value is not 40% related to tourism, the city would have to gain support from the legislature in order to implement the tax.

Haines said if the non-binding referendum is approved and the legislature supports the Premier Resort Area Tax for Lake Geneva, the city may still be required to pass a binding referendum in order for the tax to be implemented.

“There has to be legislation enacted in order for this to go further to become law,” Haines said. “So nothing is guaranteed based on the outcome of a (non-binding) referendum, but it surely gives the legislature an idea of whether there is community support for this.”

Haines said, if a Premier Resort Area Tax is approved for Lake Geneva, then city officials would have to give the Wisconsin Department of Revenue 120-day notice before it goes into effect.

“Let’s say everything went well and the legislation was passed, there would be 120 days between the time that the municipality would notify the department of revenue prior to the effective date,” Haines said. “That’s a period of time that is put into place to give the department time to communicate with folks and let them know a new tax is coming on. It gives businesses time to register and prepare to charge the tax.”

If approved, a Premier Area Resort Tax would place a sales tax on tourism-related businesses.

Some of the businesses that would be affected by the sales tax include hotels, resorts, general merchandise stores, department stores, gasoline service stations, clothing stores, florists, physical fitness facilities, bookstores, hobby shops, variety stores, recreational camps, public golf courses, racing operations and luggage stores.

Haines said the sales tax also would apply to online tourism-related businesses.

“If that seller is identified as a tourism-related retailer, that seller would be subjected to the Premier Resort Area Tax,” she said.

The city would receive 97% of the revenue that is collected from the tax, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue would receive the other 3%.

Revenue from the tax could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.

“So that’s the limitation on how the tax is used,” Haines said.

For more information about the Premier Resort Area Tax, visit www.revenue.wi.gov.

“If anybody has any questions, we would be happy to help them work through those questions and do what we can to get them their answers,” Haines said.