The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will have a delayed open time on Aug. 24.
The library will open at 11 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.
The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will have a delayed open time on Aug. 24.
The library will open at 11 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Walworth County Fairest of the Fair program has announced five candidates who have applied to become the next Walworth County Fairest of t…
Short-term rental properties continue to be a concern in Lake Geneva
Walworth County offers properties for sale
Lake Geneva considers establishing park manager position
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.