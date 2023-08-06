The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., is partnering with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County to offer an educational series about various aspects of memory and cognitive decline and strategies for caregivers and family members.

The three-part series will be taught by ADRC Dementia Specialist Jake Sawyers and will focus on a different aspect of dementia each month.

“Caregiver Stress” will be presented 6 p.m., Aug. 8 and will review the importance of self care for caregivers.

“Warning Signs and Brain Health Promotion” will be conducted 2 p.m., Sept. 5 and will include the top 10 warning signs of cognitive decline and tips for promoting brain health.

“Communication and Connection in Late-Stage Dementia” will be offered 6 p.m., Oct. 10 and will include tips and strategies for caregivers and family members to give a person with dementia positive engagement and meaningful connections.

The sessions are free and will be held in the library’s meeting room. No registration is required. For more information, visit www.lglibrary.org/events.