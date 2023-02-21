The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 22 because of potential weather conditions.
For more information, visit www.lglibrary.org.
The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 22 because of potential weather conditions.
For more information, visit www.lglibrary.org.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 35-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following the death of his dog.
Appearances can be deceiving, especially when it comes to Hollywood’s make-believe magic makeovers.
Geneva Lakes Family YMCA proposes relocating to Hillmoor property
Two animal advocacy groups asked the Walworth County, Wisconsin District Attorney to file animal cruelty charges against an Elkhorn meat proce…
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation on Wednesday evening for attempt…