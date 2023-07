The library will be open during regular hours all other days during Fourth of July week.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 3, July 7 and July 8; and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 5 and July 6. The library’s online catalog and digital resources are available 24/7 by visiting www.lglibrary.org.