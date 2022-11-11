 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva proposes $100 parking fine if not paid after 10 days

Lake Geneva aldermen are set to discuss proposed parking rate and parking fine increases again during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., Nov. 15 at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St. 

City officials also considering increasing parking fines from $20 to $50 for next year's budget, with fines increasing to $100 if they are not paid after 10 days.

City officials are also proposing a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking for Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget. 

The city's current parking rate is $2 an hour daily, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14. 

The city is considering increasing the parking rates and fines to help offset a projected deficit in the 2023 budget. 

City council members are set to vote on the 2023 budget, Nov. 22. 

