Lake Geneva Police Department requests body cameras and two additional officers for 2023 budget

The Lake Geneva Police Department is seeking to purchase body cameras and hire two additional full-time officers as part of the 2023 city budget. Appointed Police Chief Edward Gritzner presented the request to city aldermen during a special city council finance, licensing & regulation committee budget workshop meeting, Sept. 22. Officials from the police department have been attempting to purchase body cameras during the past two years.

The department made a similar request for the 2022 budget, but the city only had enough funding available to purchase either the body cameras or hire the additional police officers, and the department determined that there was more of a need for the additional officers.

Officials from the police department estimate that the body camera program will cost the city about $90,877, which includes about $25,754 to purchase the body cameras and about $65,123 to hire a records clerk to monitor footage from the cameras and handle freedom of information requests.

The department estimates that the body cameras will cost the city about $25,754 a year during the next five years.

Gritzner announced during the budget meeting that the department has received a $52,000 federal grant and a $18,000 state grant to help fund the body camera program.

“We received two substantial grants to put towards the body camera program,” Gritzner said. “There’s a federal grant for $52,000 that can be used for personnel, hardware, software — anything body camera related. We received a state grant for $18,000 that can be applied to equipment only. That would not go toward personnel. Either way, we’re looking at $70,000 in grants that we can apply to that body camera program.”

Gritzner said the city needs to hire a records clerk in order to purchase the body cameras.

“My recommendation is don’t have body cameras unless you have the records clerk, too,” he said.

Gritzner said the department is in the process of recruiting a records clerk in case the body cameras are approved.

“It would be open recruitment,” Gritzner said. “We’re out recruiting even before it’s approved, just in case.”

Two additional police officers

The police department also is looking to hire two additional full-time police officers next year. The department hired two full-time officers this year and plan to hire two more officers in 2024.

The two additional officers are expected to cost about $251,611.

“Last year, we put forward a staffing model that increases our staff by six officers over three years,” Gritzner said.

The department is need of more full-time officers because of the decrease in part-time officers during the past few years.

“Pretty much, anybody who wants to be a cop right now is getting paid by a department, and they got a full-time job waiting for them already,” Gritzner said. “Years ago, that wasn’t the case. We were able to hire recruits that weren’t hired by a department. We would give them a job for the summer. They would give us one or two years, then they were off to a department full time. They are nonexistent now. The only way we can get staffing back to where we need it is to over staff with full-time officers, to add six full-time officers.”

The department currently has 27 full-time officers, which handle about 21,500 calls a year.

Gritzner said the department currently is not adequately staffed, and sometimes they have to use community service officers to handle less important calls.

“We’re trying to band-aid it with the CSO program,” Gritzner said. “Obviously, that just gives us eyes and ears and personnel to handle less serious calls.”

However, community service officers also are becoming less available. Gritzner said the department lost nine community service officers during the summer to other departments.

“A couple of those were not certifiable police officers, and departments are picking them up, sending them to school and paying for their school,” Gritzner said. “They’re actually putting them on their full-time payroll while they are going to school, which was unheard of back in the day.”

The budget requests have to be approved by the city council.

City officials are set to review the budget requests Sept. 27, and members of the finance, licensing & regulation committee will conduct special budget meetings 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19, if needed, at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Lake Geneva aldermen will approve the budget summary to be published on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, Oct. 24.

The city council members are set to conduct a public hearing and vote on the budget, Nov. 22.

Gritzner said he hopes both the cameras and additional police officers are approved for next year’s budget. However, hiring the additional officers would still be the priority if the city does not have the money available to approve both.

He said the Lake Geneva Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in Walworth County that does not have body cameras.

“We’re the last ones standing in the county that doesn’t have them,” Gritzner said. “Obviously, I have to prioritize staff first. Body cameras would be second place to the staffing, but we have seen nationwide that they have a use, and they’re very important.”