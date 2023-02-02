Officials from the Lake Geneva Police Department have received a report of a vehicle theft that has occurred within the 1000 block of Pleasant Street, according to the department's Facebook page.

The department also has received a report of a suspicious person attempting to gain entry into vehicles and residences in the area of Joshua Lane and Andrea Drive.

Police advise people to lock their vehicles and to remove the keys from their ignition.

Officers and detectives are investigating both reports.

Anyone with information about of any of the incidents is asked to call 262-248-4455.