Officials from the Lake Geneva Police Department are looking for some additional eyes and ears in the community.

The police department is encouraging residents to form Neighborhood Watch programs in their area. The goal is to establish a Neighborhood Watch team in each of the four aldermanic districts in the city.

Police Chief Edward Gritzner presented information about the Neighborhood Watch program during the city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, July 5.

Gritzner said the purpose of the Neighborhood Watch program is for residents to address concerns that may be occurring in their neighborhood with police officers.

“The main goals of it are pretty simple, to address any safety concerns and to build relationships between the police department and the citizens,” Gritzner said.

During the next several weeks, the police department will be looking for Neighborhood Watch coordinators to head each team. The Neighborhood Watch program will be promoted on the department’s Facebook page and other social media sites.

“A successful Neighborhood Watch group has to have a dedicated coordinator,” Gritzner said. “Really the responsibility for the Neighborhood Watch coordinator is simply to pick locations, dates and meeting times. Once that is determined the law enforcement’s role is basically to listen to the concerns, address any concerns that need to be addressed, as well as to educate.”

Gritzner said once the Neighborhood Watch teams are formed they will meet on a regular basis to discuss any concerns that are occurring in their neighborhood with the police officers.

“Don’t be afraid to voice your concerns to let us know what is going on, because we’re not in every neighborhood all the time,” he said.

Gritzner said two Neighborhood Watch groups were formed in the early 2000s and their main concern was gang graffiti in the community.

“Once those two groups kicked off, it seemed like the entire city was rid of gang graffiti,” Gritzner said. “You just don’t see it anymore. By simply meeting with those neighborhoods where it was really affected, just simply some of the security measures that were put in, whether it be lighting, worked.”

During the meetings, the officers may discuss different topics with the residents including fraud, identity theft, traffic issues, first aid, landlord issues, drug activity, babysitting training, code enforcement issues and gang activity.

“You name it, we have a whole gamut of things we can educate the public on,” Gritzner said. “In the past, we’ve had building and zoning come in to address any code enforcement concerns and things of that nature.”

Gritzner said the officers also may conduct some enjoyable activities with the residents.

“We got a mobile command unit. If we can get people to these, we can close down a portion of a roadway in a neighborhood, set that up, run our educational crime prevention pieces off of the large screen that’s outside the mobile command unit as a visual and everyone can bring chairs,” Gritzner said. “We’ve had meetings prior where people would bring a dish to pass. It’s really a community thing, and it helps build that relationship not only between the citizens and the police department but amongst those neighbors in the neighborhood, as well.”

Gritzner said he encourages the meetings to be held at different locations, so more residents are able to attend a meeting.

“If they have a quarterly meeting or two meetings a year, whatever that may be, we just ask that those locations be mixed up so it’s easier for everybody in the neighborhood to attend,” Gritzner said.

Residents who are interested in forming a Neighborhood Watch group or would like more information about the program are asked to call Lt. Seth Keller at 262-249-4084, the Lake Geneva Police Department’s non-emergency number at 262-248-4455, or their aldermen.

“Email or contact the police and we will see if we can get some going,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said of the Neighborhood Watch groups.

Gritzner encourages residents to contact the police department if they notice any suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhood.

“A lot of people think, ‘I don’t want to burden the police department’ or ‘I feel stupid if I call.’ We hear that a lot,” Gritzner said. “When in reality, we need you to call. We need you to be the eyes and ears to rid the neighborhood of an issue that is occurring. We only have so many officers on duty at one time and if we’re not being communicated with by the citizens, it makes our job that much more difficult.”