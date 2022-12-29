Lake Geneva plans to re-deck and raise city piers

Two Lake Geneva piers could receive some much-needed work in the future.

City officials are proposing to replace the decking on the gasoline pier and to repair and raise the gasoline pier and the Elmer’s Boat Rental Pier, both located near the Riviera building.

On Dec. 20, members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously allowed Harbormaster Steve Russell to obtain proposals to replace the decking on the gasoline pier, which is expected to cost about $60,000.

Money for the project is set to come from the city’s lakefront reserve fund.

The full city council was set to vote on the proposal, Dec. 27.

Representatives from Gage Marine have a contract with the city to provide repair and maintenance services for the piers, but Russell said he would still like to receive proposals from other companies.

“I do believe an RFP (request for proposals) should go out to see if there are two or three other companies that would quote on replacing the decking before we would release any order for it,” he said.

Russell said the decking on the gas pier needs to be replaced.

“It’s rotted out,” Russell said. “It’s in bad shape.”

Also on Dec. 20, the finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously approved repairing and raising the gas pier and Elmer’s Boat Rental Pier.

The project is expected to cost about $23,900, with the money coming from the lakefront reserve fund.

The full city council was also scheduled to vote on the project Dec. 27.

City officials want to raise the piers because of storm and wind damage that occurred to those structures in April and November.

“I think it’s something that needs to be done to prevent further damage,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said. “Every time there’s a storm that comes from the northwest, it blows up the planking on the piers and it’s costing us money. If we raised those, we wouldn’t necessarily have that. For preventative maintenance, I think we should probably do that.”

Russell said not much work has been done to the Elmer’s Boat Rental Pier since it was installed in 2016.

“I don’t believe there’s been much done to it besides replacing pieces of board and some repairs like raising one section,” Russell said.

City officials are considering removing the gas pier and Elmer’s Boat Rental Pier during the fall and reinstalling them in the spring, similar to what is done to the West End Pier.

Members of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee discussed the issue Dec. 13.

Russell said removing those piers after the tourism season would cost the city about $1,900. He said removing the piers in the fall would prevent future damage.

“They get damaged during the winter,” Russell said. “The deck would still be open, but we could barricade it.”

