Lake Geneva parking rate increases, $100 fines head to City Council for approval

Proposed parking rate and parking fine increases are one step closer to being approved in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee on Nov. 15 approved parking rate and fine increases to be included in the 2023 budget by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

City officials are proposing a parking rate that includes keeping $2 an hour parking for Monday through Thursday and increasing the rate from $2 to $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

City officials also are proposing to increase the parking fine from $20 to $50, with fines increasing to $100 if they are not paid after 10 days.

There was no discussion regarding the issue during the meeting.

The proposed increases, which are set to offset a projected budget deficit next year, still have to be approved by the full city council.

City council members are set to vote on the issue as part of approving the 2023 budget during their Nov. 28 meeting, which is scheduled to be held 6 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

The council will conduct a public hearing regarding the budget during that meeting.

The city's current parking rate is $2 an hour, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Implementing a $2 an hour parking rate during the weekdays and $4 an hour rate during the weekends is expected to provide an additional $200,000 in the city's general fund for 2023.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concerns that increasing the parking rate to $4 an hour on weekends will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.