Lake Geneva city parking Lot E, near Eastview Elementary School and Dunn Field, and city parking Lot D, near Sage Street, and the 30-minute lot in front of City Hall will be closed for crack sealing, May 16.
alert top story
Lake Geneva parking lots to be closed for crack sealing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from May 2—May 8. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County…
Lake Geneva approves permit for new pool hall
Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, the birthplace of modern astrophysics, announced on May 10 the appointment of Dr. Amy Steele as its new Di…
It was a packed room in Walworth Town Hall on Monday night, May 1, when, to thunderous applause in a four to one vote, the Town of Walworth Pl…
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by pickup truck that didn't stop for school bus, authorities say
The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive.