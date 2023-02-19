Lake Geneva officials feel they need more information before deciding whether to make a paid parking lot free for Downtown business workers and possibly the general public.
City officials have proposed designating parking “Lot I,” located across the street from Geneva Lakes YMCA on South Wells Street, as a free lot for people who work at a Downtown business.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder has said parking “Lot I,” which was a free lot several years ago, is not used very often and only generates about $10,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.
Lake Geneva aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit.
The city’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva’s paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.
People are also reading…
Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva and negatively affect their employees.
Business owners and city officials have considered options for providing free parking for Downtown business employees, including designating “Lot I” as a free parking area.
Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Jan. 30, to make “Lot I” a free parking lot for Downtown employees.
The city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee was set to discuss and possibly recommend “eliminating parking fees within ‘Lot I,’” Feb. 7.
However, the committee members unanimously approved to continue discussion on the item for their next meeting, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., Feb. 22 at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would like to determine alternative uses for the lot before voting on the proposal.
“If we haven’t decided what we’re going to do with the lot, why would we just not charge to give away $10,000 with no alternative uses in mind,” Hedlund said. “I don’t know why this is even on (the agenda).”
Alderman John Halverson said he also would like more information regarding options for the lot before deciding whether to designate “Lot I” as a free parking area.
“I think this is premature,” Halverson said. “I would rather deal with it later if necessary.”
Hedlund said if the committee does not make a decision on the issue during their Feb. 22 meeting, then they can continue it again for another meeting.
“If it comes to the next FLR and I still don’t have an answer, I will just make a motion to continue it again to the next FLR,” Hedlund said. “There’s one every two weeks.”
If the measure is approved by the finance, licensing and regulation committee, it would still have to be approved by the full city council.
Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have expressed concerned about designating “Lot I” as a free lot for employees, stating that it could be too far for them to walk from the Downtown area at night.
“From what I understand, it hasn’t been wildly received by the intended audience,” City Administrator Dave Nord said.
Lake Geneva’s most affordable starter homes
2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $89,499
INVESTOR SPECIAL! This house needs work, but has so much potential and is on a large parcel of land! The house itself needs a full rehab or possibly tear down, but the extra large 20x25 garage is in top notch shape and even insulated! After renovation values are high in this area, and the property comes with rights to Wonder Lake!
1 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $39,000
Priced to sell!! You'll fall in love with this upper unit balcony King condo at Lake Lawn! Beautiful courtyard and LAKE views while sipping your morning coffee will surely delight you! It's a very short walk from the main desk with elevator nearby! Enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, tennis, volleyball, beach, golf, spa, exercise room, fire pits, wonderful restaurants, and so much more! Lake Lawn Resort has 275 park-like acres with two miles of shoreline. See location map in document tab. Rental program Opt Out Fees are $480/per month - owner still pays monthly $421 HOA fee. Restrictions on staying when opting out- owner cannot stay in unit more than 29 consecutive days a month. Owner can stay in unit NO more than 180 days/year per Delavan municipality.
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $49,900
Build your little island getaway near the shores of Lake Catherine with access to the extensive Chain of Lakes recreational activities. This property has beach rights but does not include a pier slip on the association-owned piers. Not all homes in the association have pier rights. Seller makes no representations. Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Buyer is responsible for any / all inspections and / or repairs. Taxes pro-rated at 100%. The seller is currently in a multiple offer scenario related to this property. The seller has requested all Buyer's Highest and Best offer(s). Should the Buyer choose to participate in submitting their highest and best offer, the deadline to do so is 2/2/2023 11:59:00 PM Mountain Time.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,750
Beautiful lake view single family home completely remodeled with new flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, bathroom vanity, new a/c and new appliances. Views of the lake from the kitchen and 3 bedrooms and study area. Large living room and spacious bathroom. Washer and dryer hook ups are in basement but washer and dryer are not provided. Renter responsible for all utilities. No pets or smoking in unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $2,000
Desirable rental in Pistakee Hills. 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Ranch with a garage, fully fenced yard and deck. Updated bath and kitchen with a whole house water filter. In unit washer and dryer with sink. New roof, siding and windows.
2 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,500
**WOW** Check out this PRIVATE END UNIT in a GREAT LOCATION in Fox Ridge Subdivision. Super Clean & Move In Ready. **No PETS, No SMOKING, No more than 4 people living in the unit** Two bedrooms, 1 full bath + shower + sink, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM with lots of CLOSET SPACE, washer and dryer in the unit & all on one floor. LARGE deck with a great greenspace, wooded view where you can enjoy nature as you grill dinner!! Beautiful laminate floor in LR/DR area, freshly cleaned carpet. This one will be rented fast - go see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $3,400
TREMENDOUS RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LAKEFRONT HOME ON FOX LAKE WITH VIEWS THAT WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY! STEP INSIDE TO YOUR 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH A WALKOUT BASEMENT. GOURMET KITCHEN INCLUDING ISLAND W/BREAKFAST BAR. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WALK ONTO THE GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT CREATES AN ENGAGING SPACE TO ENTERTAIN AND CREATE MEMORIES. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND TWO FIREPLACES. RELAX IN YOUR LARGE MASTER SUITE. VAULTED CEILINGS. RELAX ON YOUR DECK WITH YOUR CUP OF COFFEE AND WATCH THE SUNRISE AND SUNSET ON THE WATERFRONT. TENANTS PAYS ALL UTILITIES. $57.00 APPLICATION FEE NON REFUNDABLE PER EVERY PERSON 18 YRS AND OLDER. CREDIT OF 680+ AND NO PETS. 1 GARAGE SPOT. PREFER A LEASE TO APRIL 2024.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $2,250
Available now! Located in Fox Lake Hills. Spectacular views. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, home was recently remodeled, four seasons room, new stainless steel appliances have been ordered, high efficiency furnace, 2 levels of living space, LED lighting inside and outside. Brand new modern bathrooms. Lots of natural light throughout in the large living room that opens into the dining room and kitchen. Enjoy the views of the huge fully fenced back yard from the rustic enclosed porch/sun room. Large fenced yard with shed for additional storage. Private park, beach, and boat access to Fox lake. Only a block from the lake and a couple blocks from Chesney park and lake access! 2 car garage. Required 700 + credit score, no pets, no collections, no evictions
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $2,300
Immediate move-in ready!!! Rental in the heart of downtown Wonder Lake. This home has just been updated and is ready for your family. Home has 4 bedrooms plus quiet office space. 2 full bathrooms that have been recently updated. Laminate wood flooring and carpeting has just been replaced throughout whole home. All new appliances have been added to the kitchen. So many other changes have been made. Large backyard with deck for entertaining. Shed in yard for all your outside yard needs. Home comes with lake rights and beach access to 830 Acre Wonder Lake. NO PETS ALLOWED!!! Looking for a long term renter. Landlord is open to a Rent to Own option. Credit and background reports required for all occupants and background check is required for all occupants over the age of 18.
3 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $2,000
Make this 4 bed, 2 bath raised ranch your new home! This home features two spacious living areas, large deck, and a 2.5 car deep garage great for storage. 4th bedroom is located on the lower level with a full bath. Property located just a few minutes from downtown Antioch and has easy access to the I-94.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $1,700
Available immediately!! 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with full basement on a 2.9 acre lot! CITY WATER & SEWER. First floor laundry hookup, new energy efficiency windows, 2.5 car garage, Vaulted ceilings, fireplace and much more. Close to schools and train! Landlord will cut grass on the acres, tenant responsible to cut grass around the house. Tenants are required to provide credit report and background checks. Income must be at least three times the rent, copy of last 60 day pay check stubs
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $1,750
Spacious tri-level backing to wooded lot with a winding creek. Eat-in kitchen features newer cabinets, tile floor and sliders leading to the backyard deck. Bright living room with plenty of space to spread out. 2nd level has 3 beds and a full bath. Lower level family room has a wood burning fireplace, full bath and hardwood floor. The lower level utility room has a ton of extra storage space. don't forgot the attached oversized 1.5 car garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $1,650
2nd floor rental with private entrance. Spacious and comfy. A lot of space for the price and live in landlord on the first level. Recently remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Quiet, simple, farmland. Lessor requires credit check, background check, and renter's insurance. Pet's allowed for an additional $50/mo/pet.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $2,495
Owner willing to rent to own or seller finance!!! Why rent when you can own? Just added brand new stainless steel appliances! Largest yard in the area that is beautiful, private, secluded and completely fenced in with 2 large patios and lots of perennials. Ranch style home with many improvements. Formal living room with big front window, family room with stone fireplace and slider out to patio, updated kitchen, laundry room, master suite with new bathroom, good size 2nd bedroom and hall bath and dining room converted to 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout entire home freshly refinished. Newer siding, gutters, plumbing, roof, some windows and more. Great location right next to path that leads to conservation and walking distance to parks, shopping, restaurants and the post office.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $95,000
This home is waiting for your personal touches. Home is in disrepair and priced to sell. Beautiful neighborhood and great schools. Home is sold as-is.