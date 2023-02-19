Lake Geneva officials feel they need more information before deciding whether to make a paid parking lot free for Downtown business workers and possibly the general public.

City officials have proposed designating parking “Lot I,” located across the street from Geneva Lakes YMCA on South Wells Street, as a free lot for people who work at a Downtown business.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder has said parking “Lot I,” which was a free lot several years ago, is not used very often and only generates about $10,000 a year in parking revenue for the city.

Lake Geneva aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit.

The city’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva’s paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva and negatively affect their employees.

Business owners and city officials have considered options for providing free parking for Downtown business employees, including designating “Lot I” as a free parking area.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Jan. 30, to make “Lot I” a free parking lot for Downtown employees.

The city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee was set to discuss and possibly recommend “eliminating parking fees within ‘Lot I,’” Feb. 7.

However, the committee members unanimously approved to continue discussion on the item for their next meeting, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., Feb. 22 at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would like to determine alternative uses for the lot before voting on the proposal.

“If we haven’t decided what we’re going to do with the lot, why would we just not charge to give away $10,000 with no alternative uses in mind,” Hedlund said. “I don’t know why this is even on (the agenda).”

Alderman John Halverson said he also would like more information regarding options for the lot before deciding whether to designate “Lot I” as a free parking area.

“I think this is premature,” Halverson said. “I would rather deal with it later if necessary.”

Hedlund said if the committee does not make a decision on the issue during their Feb. 22 meeting, then they can continue it again for another meeting.

“If it comes to the next FLR and I still don’t have an answer, I will just make a motion to continue it again to the next FLR,” Hedlund said. “There’s one every two weeks.”

If the measure is approved by the finance, licensing and regulation committee, it would still have to be approved by the full city council.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have expressed concerned about designating “Lot I” as a free lot for employees, stating that it could be too far for them to walk from the Downtown area at night.

“From what I understand, it hasn’t been wildly received by the intended audience,” City Administrator Dave Nord said.