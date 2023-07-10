Lake Geneva officials are concerned about vandalism that has recently occurred in the Downtown area.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said, during the June 26 Lake Geneva City Council Public Works Committee meeting, that five recently-planted trees were removed from the Downtown area, June 25.

Earle said three trees were removed in front of Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., and two trees were removed on Broad Street. He said several trees have been removed in the Downtown area during the past few months.

“This seems to be a continual trend,” Earle said. “These are number 12 in the past four months. We’re not exactly sure what’s going on.”

Earle said vandalism also recently occurred inside the Dunn Field restrooms near Sage Street. He said the city left the restrooms open for two nights in May and they were vandalized.

He said those restrooms are now locked in the afternoon when crews leave after they complete their shift.

“It turned into a disaster, so we’re closing them again when we leave at night like we did last year,” Earle said. “We tried it last year once or twice. It costed us about $1,000. We left them open for two days in the beginning of May, and it costed us about $1,000. So we open them in the morning when the guys get in and we close them when we leave. If we don’t do that, it’s just a continual headache for us.”

Public Works Superintendent Neil Waswo also addressed the vandalism to the Dunn Field restrooms during the Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners meeting, June 20.

He said because of the recent vandalism the restrooms are now only open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

“That’s worked really well. It’s allowed the people who enjoy the tennis courts to use them and the people that get to the dog park in the morning can use them,” Waswo said. “In the afternoon before the trouble makers show up, we lock them.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said vandalism has occurred in those restrooms for several years.

“Historically over the past several years, vandals have been getting in there and doing a significant amount of damage,” Klein said. “We’re not talking about hundreds of dollars, we’re talking about thousands of dollars every time. They’ve torn the sinks of the walls and everything else you can imagine.”

David Quickel, board of park commissioners member, said the park board members discussed installing cameras near the restrooms several years ago and maybe the issue should be discussed again in the future.

“Is it the right time to talk about it again when they’re doing $4,000 or $5,000 worth of damage? That’s pretty significant,” Quickel said. “Why can’t we have a camera, arrest them and send them to reform school for awhile?”

Waswo said there are cameras on all four corners of the building, but they face the exterior of the building.

“We can only film what’s on the outside,” Waswo said. “The outside is not what’s being damaged. It’s what’s on the inside. The ones on the building do not stream to the PD.”

Klein said even when there is footage of someone outside of the building it is difficult to determine if they are the ones who caused the damage.

“The other issue is you might get an image of someone coming out of the bathroom but you don’t know timing wise if it’s them or not,” Klein said. “It’s not like getting a picture of a license plate on a car. A lot of these kids that are coming aren’t even from Lake Geneva. They’re from various surrounding communities that don’t have a skate park. It’s complicated.”

