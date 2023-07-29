The City of Lake Geneva grazed in more than $8,000 from a recent goat sponsoring campaign.
City officials recently conducted a goat sponsoring campaign to help pay the cost to have about 50 goats clear several acres of grass on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
Residents were able to sponsor a goat for $35.
Goats from Vegetation Solutions LLC of Richland Center grazed about a three-acre area of grass near the former driving range of the property for several weeks in mid-June.
Comptroller Laura Pisarcik announced during the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, July 18, that the city had obtained about $8,730 in donations from the campaign.
She said she had not received a bill from Vegetation Solutions before the July 18 meeting, but she estimates the cost of the goat grazing service will be between $8,200 and $8,500.
City officials estimated that it would cost about $975 to transport the goats to and from the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, about $350 a day to rent the goats and about $550 a week for public works employees to check on the goats.
“Quick calculation, I expect the bill to be between $8,200 and $8,500, but that’s just my estimate,” Pisarcik said. “I can’t provide anymore information because I don’t have a bill for it yet.”
Alderwoman Joan Yunker questioned the reasoning for Pisarcik’s update when she had not received a bill from Vegetation Solutions before the meeting.
“Why is this important until we get it finalized,” Yunker said.
Alderman Ken Howell said he also would like to see a bill for the goat grazing services.
“We have to get a bill, that’s for sure,” Howell said.
Alderwoman Cindy Yager said the purpose of Pisarcik’s update was to demonstrate that the goat grazing project was paid by donations and not with city money.
“I think the rationale is that we said we would not be spending any city dollars through public works and/or any other entity having to do with the city,” Yager said. “So it was supposed to be funded all by donations, and we haven’t had any follow-up.”
Pisarcik said she is certain the city took in more money from donations than what the project costed.
“We have $8,700 raised and the bill should be between $8,200 and $8,500,” Pisarcik said.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, March 27, to allow for husbandry land use on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., to allow goat grazing to occur on the property.
The city council members approved a contract with Vegetation Solutions, Dec. 27, 2022, to provide goat grazing services at Hillmoor.
Lake Geneva officials purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property last year for about $6 million from Chicago-based White River Holdings LLC.
A Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to help find potential uses for the property.
