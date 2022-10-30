Lake Geneva not likely to include funding for short-term rental enforcement in 2023 budget

It does not appear the City of Lake Geneva will be hiring an outside company to assist with enforcing rules and regulations regarding short-term rental properties — at least in the upcoming year.

Several residents, including residents in the city’s Maple Park Historic District, have recently expressed concerns to city officials about the increasing number of short-term rental properties in the community and the issues they have had with such properties.

Some residents and aldermen have proposed that the city hire an outside company to assist Code Enforcement Officer James Flower with enforcing rules and regulations related to short-term rentals.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed during a special finance, licensing & regulation committee budget workshop meeting, Oct. 19, that the city allocate $25,000 in the 2023 budget to hire an outside firm to help keep track of the number of short-term rental properties in the community and to help enforce short-term rental regulations.

“Last year, we had a speaker from a company, and it doesn’t have to be that company, give a proposal on help we can get tracking short-term rentals, and actually with a public interface, to save staff time with all kinds of phone calls,” Fesenmaier said. “There were ways that this company could help us out.”

However, Fesenmaier’s proposal died because of a lack of a second motion from the other aldermen.

“Not hearing a second, that motion dies at the moment,” Alderman Ken Howell said.

During the meeting, Emily Hummel, president of the Maple Park Homeowners Association, thanked the aldermen for listening to her and her neighbors’ concerns but asked that the city hire a company to help enforce the rules for short-term rental properties.

“I would like to request that money would be set aside in the budget to provide a means for more effective enforcement of the city’s short-term rental codes,” Hummel said. “The owners of these— especially the absent owners— who use the houses like hotels need to know that the rules that are in place will absolutely be upheld. If not, they will be fined and if they if they are continued to not be upheld these people will have their licenses revoked. I think that would be a very powerful statement, and we have great codes in place. Let’s make sure they’re enforced.”

Wisconsin lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, prompting Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations regarding short-term rental properties in the community.