Henry Sibbing is looking forward to continuing to serve as Lake Geneva's municipal judge.

Sibbing was re-elected municipal judge during the April 4 spring election by defeating challenger Paul Karkula.

Sibbing received 1,407 votes, while Karkula obtained 589 votes. There were 10 write-in votes for the municipal judge race.

The Lake Geneva municipal judge serves a four-year term, and Sibbing said he is looking forward to working in that position for another four years.

"I have been very blessed to serve this community for 42 years," Sibbing said. "I'm just delighted that I get to serve another four years. I will do the best I can."

Karkula said even though he is disappointed that he lost the election, he enjoyed having the opportunity to campaign and meet with residents and is pleased with the support he received during the election.

"I assure you that while the results of the election are not what I anticipated, I remain encouraged by the hundreds of votes I received," Karkula said. "I knew that the contest would be challenging due to the 50-plus years local name recognition of my opponent. However, I knew it was the appropriate time to run. Nonetheless, I was fortunate to encounter enthusiastic encouragement and support from many during the campaign."

Sibbing has served as Lake Geneva's municipal judge for about 25 years. He was first elected to that position in 1997.

Before becoming municipal judge, Sibbing served as Lake Geneva's city attorney from 1980 to 1996.

Sibbing opened a law practice in Lake Geneva in 1978, then an alderman at the time encouraged him to run for city attorney.

Besides serving as Lake Geneva's municipal judge, Sibbing is a licensed counselor and operates Sibbing Counseling and Psychotherapy in Whitewater. He also is an associate of Morning Star Psychotherapy.

Sibbing recently was appointed as a member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed to help the city determine potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Karkula has worked as a Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court judge for about 24 years. He was appointed as a judge to the Cook County Circuit Court in 1999 and then elected as a judge in 2000.

During his time as judge, Karkula has handled traffic court cases, building and zoning code issues, mortgage foreclosure cases, election-related cases, tax issues, adoption cases and mental health cases.

Before working as a judge for the Cook County Circuit Court, Karkula served as corporation counsel for the Town of Cicero, Illinois from 1998 to 1999. He previously worked as an attorney for a law firm from 1980 to 1998.

Karkula said he would consider running for Lake Geneva municipal judge again in the future.

"I have found the spring election in the City of Lake Geneva to be spirited as well as rewarding," Karkula said. "My future intentions remain open at present awaiting available options that may arise. Many thanks to all of my tireless and loyal supporters."