Lake Geneva Middle School music students attend the opera

On Nov. 16, the Lake Geneva Chapter of the Lyric Opera of Chicago (LGLOC) took Lake Geneva Middle School’s (LGMS) music students to Chicago to see a live opera.
This is the sixth year that LGLOC has provided Lake Geneva Middle School students with this opportunity.
The trip included transportation, opera tickets and a food stipend, which was funded by LGLOC.
The outing was part of the Lake Geneva Chapter of the Lyric Opera of Chicago educational outreach programs. To date, the LGLOC has provided opera experiences to more than 3,300 students.
About13 local schools participate in LGLOC’s educational outreach programs including Lake Geneva Middle School, Fontana, Reek, Sharon, Walworth, Williams Bay, Brookwood, St. Francis de Sales, Star Center, Eastview, West Side, Tibbets and Jackson Elementary.
The organization currently has a waiting list of schools that plan to participate in its programs.
LGLOC raises money to fund these programs through chapter events and donations from sponsors.
For more information about the LGLOC and supporting the program, contact Gwen Faust at 262-767-8988 or faust@prodigy.net.