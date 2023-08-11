Members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee want to work with city departments to allow for public access to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

The ad hoc committee members have been discussing allowing the public to officially access the property during the past several months.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she recently met with city staff about the possibility of providing public access to the property.

Police Chief Edward Gritzner announced during the Aug. 3 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting that he does not have an opinion about whether public access should be allowed on the property but feels that there are several “common sense” issues that city officials should consider before “opening the gates” to Hillmoor.

Gritzner said one of the main concerns is that there are difficult line-of-sight issues on some areas of the property— especially the northeast area— because of thick trees and brush.

He said it could be difficult for police officers and firefighters to see into or access those areas because of the thick brush. He recommends that some of those areas be cleared before public access is allowed.

“It is really thick in some areas and if somebody had a medical issue in there or became injured and we had to get in there and remove them, it would be very difficult,” Gritzner said. “So we would like you to make that a consideration, as well. It’s just something to think about.”

Gritzner said there also has been issues with homeless people accessing the property and setting up camps. He said the police department has had to remove five homeless camps from the property during past few months.

He said the police department is trying to work with the homeless people who come onto the property to help them access the necessary services.

“I think we’ve taken care of the homeless issue, but that seems to be transient,” Gritzner said. “One week they will be there and the next week they won’t. We’re trying to get those people services. It’s just a reluctance from them taking the services. We got a crisis worker working for the PD now and every time we have somebody who is having a rough time, they’re working directly with those individuals. But if they give us push back and don’t take those resources, sometimes they end up somewhere else in the city.”

Gritzner said there is several types of debris on the property that should be removed before public access is allowed.

“There’s a lot of broken grass in the old parking lot area. There’s metal, there’s old equipment, old storage buildings— things of that nature,” Gritzner said. “I think some of that stuff needs to be addressed prior to just opening it up. Again that’s just our opinion but our only concern is public safety, so that is what we have to focus on.”

Gritzner said another issue is a pond that is located near the former golf course area. He said he is concerned that someone might attempt to swim in the pond.

“Another concern we have is our younger residents going out there, they swim in it or kids jump in, and some can’t swim,” Gritzner said. “I think that pond needs attention, as well.”

Henry Sibbing, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said the pond previously served as an irrigation area to the golf course. He said the pond should not be removed until it has been determined whether another golf course is going to be established on the property.

“Whether we have a golf course or not is up in the air. We don’t know,” Sibbing said. “We don’t want to get rid of the irrigation pond until we know if we’re going to have a golf course or not.”

Fred Gahl, Hillmoor Ad Committee member, said he would like to work with the city departments to help address some of the issues on the property.

“I guess it would be easy enough for us to work with the police department to make some kind of a wish list for clearing certain areas and giving them access,” Gahl said. “It would be a positive to take the first steps and give them access for emergency equipment.”

Several of the ad hoc committee members proposed that volunteers help with clearing areas of the property.

Klein said no committee members or volunteers should work on the property without a member of the public works department being present.

“I don’t think there’s anyway that a group of volunteers could go out there without somebody from public works, just for a matter of safety,” Klein said.

Gritzner said he would like to visit the property with other city staff and the committee members to determine if there are any additional concerns. He said some committee members might be able to recognize certain hazards that emergency workers might not be able to identify.

“We’re willing to work with whoever, wherever,” Gritzner said. “It would be nice if someone said, ‘That brush is cleared, but there’s another concern.’ If there’s an environmental concern and somebody knows what they’re talking about with that type of stuff, that ain’t us. We’re just the police.”

Klein proposed that they visit the property after Labor Day, because emergency crew workers are busy this time of year with the tourism season.

“This is probably the busiest month for the PD,” Klein said.

Gritzner said he agrees that after Labor Day would probably be a better time to tour the property.

“We prefer that it’s after Labor Day,” Gritzner said. “It’s easier for us.”

