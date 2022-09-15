Lake Geneva kids can now receive a free book every month, birth to 5.

Children in the Lake Geneva and Bloomfield/Genoa City area can receive a free book each month through a program established by legendary singer Dolly Parton.

The Walworth County Reading Project was established in July to help bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to the area.

The program allows children to receive a free book a month until their fifth birthday. A nonprofit affiliate has to be established in order for the program to be offered in an area. Carrie Spiegelhoff, president of the Walworth County Reading Project Board, said the Walworth County Reading Project was formed to serve as a nonprofit affiliate so the program could be made available in Walworth County.

She said the program initially will be offered in Lake Geneva and Genoa City with the goal of expanding it to other Walworth County communities.

“The organization was started to champion the Imagination Library coming to Lake Geneva and Walworth County,” Spiegelhoff said. “We’re starting it slowly in the Lake Geneva and Genoa City area, and we will eventually expand around the county when we receive some additional funding for areas around the lake and the county in general.”

Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees recently donated about $11,000 to the Walworth County Reading Project, to help kick off the program in Lake Geneva and Genoa City.

“They gave us what we needed to be a seed, because we have to have a certain amount to be a seed,” Doug Bartz, Walworth County Reading Project Board member, said.

Parents register their children for the program by visiting https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/WIWALWORTH/ and entering their zip code, child’s information, birthdate and address. The program is for children between the ages of birth and 5 years.

“Usually within five to eight weeks they will receive their first welcome book, then monthly after that the child would get an age-appropriate book in the mail,” Spiegelhoff said. “Every year, they change the selection of books based on age. The first book is always ‘The Little Engine that Could,’ then based on their age, each month they will get a different book that has been selected by Imagination Library.”

Bartz said the reading project plans to meet with other local nonprofit organizations to encourage them to sponsor the program for other Walworth County communities.

“We’re wanting to move fast to get the whole county involved, because we don’t want anyone in this area to log on and see that their zip code isn’t covered yet,” Bartz said. “So we want to get our entire county up and running as fast as possible.”

Bartz said they also plan to inform local schools, libraries and daycare centers about the program. He said the program helps children establish an interest in reading before they attend kindergarten.

“It’s great for parents to get these books for free for their kids, because it gets them involved,” Bartz said. “We’re looking at this as a building block for life-long education and skills that they’re going to develop that’s going to make them better in their adult lives.”

Spiegelhoff, who is a member of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board, said representatives from the school district have informed parents about the program.

She said about 161 children in the Lake Geneva and Genoa City areas have registered for the program, so far.

Residents can become individual sponsors by visiting https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com/#us-WIWALWORTH . The cost to be a sponsor is $25 a year for one child.

People or groups who become sponsors for the program will have their name posted on the labels of the books that are distributed in their community.

“The mailing label would have the name of the organization or person who donated to help make that free book possible,” Spiegelhoff said. “What kid doesn’t love books, and how can you argue $25 a year for a child to have free books?”

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library or the Walworth County Reading Project, send an email message to walworthcountyreadingproject@gmail.com.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was established in 1995 and is offered in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. The program has provided about 150 million free books to children since it was established.

Spiegelhoff said she and her husband registered their first child in the program when they lived in Tampa, Florida. She said they were pleased with the program and wanted to make it available to Walworth County residents.

“I loved it. It was fun as an adult to get a new book in the mail, because you’re starting your library for babies,” Spiegelhoff said. “Once kids are old enough to walk to the mailbox, we want them to be excited about getting their own mail, which is sometimes a novelty these days.”