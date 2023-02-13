Several students participated in the 2023 Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 District Spelling Bee held Feb. 1 at Lake Geneva Middle School.
Participating students included:
Star Center: Yael Ortiz and Coleman Klock
Eastview: Beyna Nicia, Alex Vojinovic, Luke Sweet, Abygail Schwenn and Alyvia Rouse
Lake Geneva Middle School: Averie Helgeland, Del McClure, Liliana Peddy, Mason Klock, Audrey Barrett, Marcus O’Brien, Natalie Anderz, Logan Koch, Liam Finley, Max Schaefer, Yingtao Liang and Allisson Lopez-Rivera
Maple Park: Naomi Tost.
The winners included: first place, Liam Finley; second place, Naomi Tost; third place, Yingtao Liang; and fourth place, Audrey Barrett.
Finley and Tost will represent the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District at the CESA 2 Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held Feb. 27 at Whitewater High School.