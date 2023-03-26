Members of the Lake Geneva Jaycees have received some grant funding to help them promote a longtime, popular summer event.

The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission members unanimously approved to award a $45,000 to the Lake Geneva Jaycees, March 13, to help them pay the cost to market and promote the Venetian Festival, which is scheduled to be held Aug. 16 through Aug. 20 at Flat Iron Park, Seminary Park and Library Park in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Venetian Festival features live music, food vendors, carnival rides, water ski show, boat parade, craft fair and fireworks parade. This will be the 61st year for the event.

Proceeds from the event are donated to local nonprofit organizations and city departments.

About $30,000 of the grant funding is set to be used to help pay for the fireworks display and about $15,000 is set to be used to market the event.

Ryan Lasch, Venetian Festival chairperson, said the Lake Geneva Jaycees plans to market the event in Madison, Milwaukee and northern Illinois to help encourage more out of towners to attend and stay over night at a hotel.

"We're trying to get people to come here and put heads in beds," Lasch said. "We're going to work with the hotels and a social media company for our email campaign to send out coupons for putting heads in beds during the week and hopefully Sunday night, as well. That's our big night with the fireworks."

Zakia Pirzada, member of the tourism commission, said Venetian Festival helps attract many people to Lake Geneve every year.

"It's a very good event," Pirzada said. "We see a lot of people visiting Lake Geneva."

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 13, to waive about $25,504 in parking fees for the Lake Geneva Jaycees during Venetian Festival.

The Lake Geneva Jaycees plan to use parking stalls on Center Street near Flat Iron Park and Library Park during the event.