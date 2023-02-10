The City of Lake Geneva could return to a $2 an hour parking rate during the weekends, as well as $20 fines.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council are set to discuss and possibly vote on the issue during their Feb. 13 meeting.

An item on the meeting's agenda states, "discussion/action regarding returning the weekend parking rate to $2 an hour and ticket prices to $20 plus late fees."

The meeting is scheduled to be held 6 p.m., Monday at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

City aldermen approved a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit.

The parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva's paid parking season runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

City officials also approved to increase parking fines from $20 to $50 in 2023 to help offset the deficit.

The city council members also are set to discuss, Feb. 13, "extending the existing parking committee/group which shall make recommendations to the city council for action."

The group was established to determine other sources of revenue for the city besides increasing parking rates.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.