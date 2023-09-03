Lake Geneva officials are considering revising the city’s ordinance regarding short-term rental properties to address residents’ concerns.

Several residents and business representatives recently expressed their concerns regarding short-term rental properties during the city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, Aug. 7.

Short-term rental properties have been a topic of discussion in the City of Lake Geneva for several years.

Some of the concerns that have been expressed regarding such properties include loud parties, too many vehicles parked near a short-term rental property at one time, short-term rental properties being rented out to more than one group during a seven-day period which is against the city’s ordinance, and the growing number of short-term rental properties causing a lack of available housing in Lake Geneva.

City aldermen discussed possible revisions to the city’s ordinance and other proposed measures to address residents’ concerns related to short-term rental properties during the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Aug. 15.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said, during the past couple of years, she has proposed that the city hire an outside firm to help keep track of the number of short-term rental properties in Lake Geneva and to help city officials enforce short-term rental regulations.

Fesenmaier made a motion last year to allocate about $25,000 in the city’s 2023 budget to hire an outside firm to help address the city’s short-term rental issues; however, Fesenmaier’s motion failed for a lack of a second motion.

Fesenmaier said she feels it is an option the city should still consider.

“I tried the last two years to get it in the budget,” Fesenmaier said. “Fontana and Williams Bay both paid for the program that helps beef up enforcement and keep track of it.”

Fesenmaier said, during the weekends, residents have to call the police if there is an issue with a short-term rental property because a code enforcement officer is not available during that time.

“What happens too is on the weekends we don’t have code enforcement, so we’re using our police and to me that’s not what we should be using them for,” Fesenmaier said.

The City of Madison recently enacted an ordinance that states that people can only rent out rooms that are located on their primary property, and they have to live on that property.

Several aldermen proposed that a similar provision be implemented in the City of Lake Geneva.

“That would mean someone is there on premise all the time, like a bed and breakfast or like a hotel,” Fesenmaier said. “So these activities can be regulated by the owners, someone who cares about the neighborhood and cares about their home and not someone from out of state, or out of town or someone in the city who is actually purchasing extra homes just to rent them.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he also feels Lake Geneva should consider adopting a similar measure as Madison.

“Madison has come up with something that allows them to be a little more strict on it,” Howell said. “We’re looking to see if we can copy some of that.”

City aldermen also proposed adding a provision to the ordinance which would require short-term rental property owners to submit a monthly or quarterly report of their rental activities to demonstrate that they are not renting to more than one group during a seven-day period.

“If the quarterly rental activity reports were mandatory, spot checks could easily be made to verify compliance,” Howell said. “So that would be another tool.”

After some discussion the finance, licensing and regulation committee members unanimously approved to have Howell and Fesenmaier meet with City Administrator Dave Nord to develop ideas and possible ordinance revisions to address Lake Geneva’s short-term rental issues.

Nord said several other city officials may want to be involved with the discussions, as well.

“It shouldn’t be a problem. You’re going to have more people in there than you’re expecting though, because we spent over an hour about six months ago not going over anything except this problem,” Nord said. “Is it code enforcement? Is it the police enforcement? We can bring those folks back in to revisit that.”

Wisconsin lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, causing Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.

Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations for short-term rental properties in the city.

“Just an acknowledgement to the community that Lake Geneva didn’t do this,” Fesenmaier said. “This was a state issue that was passed to allow people to operate such businesses out of their homes. I choose to believe the intending consequence was to not make every home into a separate business.”

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she is in favor of the city looking into methods to better enforce short-term rental regulations.

She said residents should also contact their state legislators about any concerns that they have regrading short-term rental properties.

“I think too residents have to go out there and go after the state legislators. They have to let them know what is going on in the neighborhoods.” Yunker said. “Just keep going after them, and everybody keep tabs on everything that is happening in their neighborhood, write it down and bring it to the legislators.”

More residents express concerns

Several residents presented their concerns and experiences regarding short-term rental properties during the Aug. 15 finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting.

Denise Shnurr of Lake Geneva said she has witnessed large parties, suspicious behavior and many parked cars at a short-term rental property near her home.

Shnurr said she also feels the property owner is renting the home to more than one group during a seven-day period, which violates the city ordinance.

“He constantly has people in there. They’re like one day in between a lot of times, and it’s just car after car after car,” Shnurr said. “Cars are parked on the sidewalks so people actually have to walk around them with their dogs and with their strollers. I love Airbnb’s. I think they’re great, but not in residential areas. That is the biggest problem.”

Shnurr said she is concerned that the increasing number of short-term rental properties will cause less homes to be available for purchase in Lake Geneva.

“Families can’t move in because they are being out bided by Airbnb’s, because they are making a ton of money,” Shnurr said. “It’s gotten so out of control that we’re worried about it taking over our whole neighborhood.”

Susan Glomski of Lake Geneva said she and her husband are often concerned about the type of people who are going to rent a short-term rental property near their home.

“Every weekend we see cars come, and my husband and I say, ‘Is this going to be a good group or is this going to be a party group?’ Each time it’s different,” Glomski said. “But they abuse the parking. There are so many cars at one time. We recently counted 12 in our small, little neighborhood.”

Glomski said she would like the city to adopt stricter regulations to enforce short-term rental properties.

“I just feel if our rules were stricter we wouldn’t be wasting our police’s time, but they have to answer if I call and I do call. I will continue to call if they keep doing wrong things,” Glomski said. “So it just seems if you guys were stricter, we wouldn’t have to call the police.”