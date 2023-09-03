Lake Geneva officials are considering revising the city’s ordinance regarding short-term rental properties to address residents’ concerns.
Several residents and business representatives recently expressed their concerns regarding short-term rental properties during the city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, Aug. 7.
Short-term rental properties have been a topic of discussion in the City of Lake Geneva for several years.
Some of the concerns that have been expressed regarding such properties include loud parties, too many vehicles parked near a short-term rental property at one time, short-term rental properties being rented out to more than one group during a seven-day period which is against the city’s ordinance, and the growing number of short-term rental properties causing a lack of available housing in Lake Geneva.
People are also reading…
City aldermen discussed possible revisions to the city’s ordinance and other proposed measures to address residents’ concerns related to short-term rental properties during the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Aug. 15.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said, during the past couple of years, she has proposed that the city hire an outside firm to help keep track of the number of short-term rental properties in Lake Geneva and to help city officials enforce short-term rental regulations.
Fesenmaier made a motion last year to allocate about $25,000 in the city’s 2023 budget to hire an outside firm to help address the city’s short-term rental issues; however, Fesenmaier’s motion failed for a lack of a second motion.
Fesenmaier said she feels it is an option the city should still consider.
“I tried the last two years to get it in the budget,” Fesenmaier said. “Fontana and Williams Bay both paid for the program that helps beef up enforcement and keep track of it.”
Fesenmaier said, during the weekends, residents have to call the police if there is an issue with a short-term rental property because a code enforcement officer is not available during that time.
“What happens too is on the weekends we don’t have code enforcement, so we’re using our police and to me that’s not what we should be using them for,” Fesenmaier said.
The City of Madison recently enacted an ordinance that states that people can only rent out rooms that are located on their primary property, and they have to live on that property.
Several aldermen proposed that a similar provision be implemented in the City of Lake Geneva.
“That would mean someone is there on premise all the time, like a bed and breakfast or like a hotel,” Fesenmaier said. “So these activities can be regulated by the owners, someone who cares about the neighborhood and cares about their home and not someone from out of state, or out of town or someone in the city who is actually purchasing extra homes just to rent them.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he also feels Lake Geneva should consider adopting a similar measure as Madison.
“Madison has come up with something that allows them to be a little more strict on it,” Howell said. “We’re looking to see if we can copy some of that.”
City aldermen also proposed adding a provision to the ordinance which would require short-term rental property owners to submit a monthly or quarterly report of their rental activities to demonstrate that they are not renting to more than one group during a seven-day period.
“If the quarterly rental activity reports were mandatory, spot checks could easily be made to verify compliance,” Howell said. “So that would be another tool.”
After some discussion the finance, licensing and regulation committee members unanimously approved to have Howell and Fesenmaier meet with City Administrator Dave Nord to develop ideas and possible ordinance revisions to address Lake Geneva’s short-term rental issues.
Nord said several other city officials may want to be involved with the discussions, as well.
“It shouldn’t be a problem. You’re going to have more people in there than you’re expecting though, because we spent over an hour about six months ago not going over anything except this problem,” Nord said. “Is it code enforcement? Is it the police enforcement? We can bring those folks back in to revisit that.”
Wisconsin lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, causing Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.
Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations for short-term rental properties in the city.
“Just an acknowledgement to the community that Lake Geneva didn’t do this,” Fesenmaier said. “This was a state issue that was passed to allow people to operate such businesses out of their homes. I choose to believe the intending consequence was to not make every home into a separate business.”
Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she is in favor of the city looking into methods to better enforce short-term rental regulations.
She said residents should also contact their state legislators about any concerns that they have regrading short-term rental properties.
“I think too residents have to go out there and go after the state legislators. They have to let them know what is going on in the neighborhoods.” Yunker said. “Just keep going after them, and everybody keep tabs on everything that is happening in their neighborhood, write it down and bring it to the legislators.”
More residents express concerns
Several residents presented their concerns and experiences regarding short-term rental properties during the Aug. 15 finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting.
Denise Shnurr of Lake Geneva said she has witnessed large parties, suspicious behavior and many parked cars at a short-term rental property near her home.
Shnurr said she also feels the property owner is renting the home to more than one group during a seven-day period, which violates the city ordinance.
“He constantly has people in there. They’re like one day in between a lot of times, and it’s just car after car after car,” Shnurr said. “Cars are parked on the sidewalks so people actually have to walk around them with their dogs and with their strollers. I love Airbnb’s. I think they’re great, but not in residential areas. That is the biggest problem.”
Shnurr said she is concerned that the increasing number of short-term rental properties will cause less homes to be available for purchase in Lake Geneva.
“Families can’t move in because they are being out bided by Airbnb’s, because they are making a ton of money,” Shnurr said. “It’s gotten so out of control that we’re worried about it taking over our whole neighborhood.”
Susan Glomski of Lake Geneva said she and her husband are often concerned about the type of people who are going to rent a short-term rental property near their home.
“Every weekend we see cars come, and my husband and I say, ‘Is this going to be a good group or is this going to be a party group?’ Each time it’s different,” Glomski said. “But they abuse the parking. There are so many cars at one time. We recently counted 12 in our small, little neighborhood.”
Glomski said she would like the city to adopt stricter regulations to enforce short-term rental properties.
“I just feel if our rules were stricter we wouldn’t be wasting our police’s time, but they have to answer if I call and I do call. I will continue to call if they keep doing wrong things,” Glomski said. “So it just seems if you guys were stricter, we wouldn’t have to call the police.”
Historical homes you can own in the Lake Geneva area
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $305,000
MOTIVATED SELLER! Move in ready and waiting for your finishing touches! This 4-bedroom, 2 full bath home has been completely updated with new electric, furnace, A/C roof, siding gutters and more! Large kitchen with 2 pantries. Huge master bedroom on first floor. High traffic, waterproof flooring throughout first floor. Bedrooms upstairs have carpet. Back yard is completely fenced with a 10 X 14 deck where you can watch your children (or pets) play! A 2.5 car detached garage to shelter your cars and lawn care items. 2 Driveways for extra parking. Quiet neighborhood. Close to Lake Geneva, Genoa City, and Twin Lakes for your shopping and entertainment needs! Not far from the Illinois border. All measurements & sq ft are estimates. Seller related to Listing Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $115,000
Welcome to this adorable bungalow built in 1910. When you walk in the front door you are transported back in time. A large living and family room boasts high ceilings, wood floors and original hardware throughout. Walk a bit farther where you will find the quaint dinning room just off the kitchen. Head up the original stairs where you will find three bedrooms with ample closet space. Head out the back door step off the porch and find yourself in a large backyard with mature trees and one car garage. With only a five minute walk to downtown and the Chicago Northwestern Metra train station, this this house is hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Roof was replaced 3/22
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $769,000
For the first time in almost a century, the highly sought-after Camp Cathy property is hitting the market. Nestled on a sprawling 6.9-acre parcel, this enchanting estate has been a beloved gathering place for multiple generations of family and friends.As you approach the property, a picturesque drive lined with majestic pine trees welcomes you. The farmhouse, meticulously remodeled in 2015, stands as a testament to both charm and modernity. The allure of this extraordinary property lies not only in its historical significance but also in its harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary updates. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable piece of paradise.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $589,900
Wow! Opportunities like this do not come about very often! Use as a single family, 2-family retreat or rental opportunity! Large 2-unit walking distance to downtown on gorgeous oversized lot! Nice off street parking! Expansive lower level unit features 2 bedrooms, huge open living space with gleaming hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, 2 enclosed porches and direct access to the very clean full basement! The 2nd floor unit has private front & back entrances, large 2nd floor deck for summer nights and the open floor plan is very similar to the 1st level! Separate detached 2-1/2 car garage! Great opportunity to live in the lower level or rent the entire building! ALSO LISTED AS TWO FAMILY MLS# 1844330
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $349,000
Charming fully furnished home near downtown Lake Geneva. Many new updates have been done (flooring, windows, hvac, bathrooms, electric panel, and hot water heater). Oversized garage has space for storage or additional parking. Fully finished ''she shed'' in the private backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Delavan - $769,000
For the first time in almost a century, the highly sought-after Camp Cathy property is hitting the market. Nestled on a sprawling 6.9-acre parcel, this enchanting estate has been a beloved gathering place for multiple generations of family and friends.As you approach the property, a picturesque drive lined with majestic pine trees welcomes you. The farmhouse, meticulously remodeled in 2015, stands as a testament to both charm and modernity. The allure of this extraordinary property lies not only in its historical significance but also in its harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary updates. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable piece of paradise.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,175,000
JUST LISTED!Charming 1940's home in the desirable Geneva Manor neighborhood. This period home features a large living room with fireplace, dining room, cozy kitchen, and three bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level features two bedrooms and a full bath. Original woodwork throughout and a lovely yard with a two-car garage. Just a short walk to the Association park or downtown Lake Geneva.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,295,000
Discover your dream Lake House on sought-after Cedar Dr. This exquisite 4-5 bedroom retreat offers the perfect blend of luxury and nature. Step onto the hard bottom sandy frontage, where the lake's edge becomes an extension of your backyard. Bask in the sun or stargaze on the multiple outdoor living spaces, perfect for entertaining or tranquil relaxation. Park with ease using off-street parking, then step inside to find a haven of comfort. Gaze through expansive windows to exceptional views that frame the changing tapestry of the lake and surrounding landscape. A large lot adorned with mature trees provides shade and privacy, creating a serene escape. This south-facing gem bathes in natural light, filling every room with warmth. Welcome to your lakeside retreat.
6 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,695,000
This beautiful Hooker Lake lakefront home offers three levels of lake living with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and the finished basement offers a bonus room for that sixth sleeping area. The open-concept living room offers incredible views of the lake. There is a large backyard for your fire pit and yard games or hang out on your private dock when not on the lake. There is also a private boathouse and another large storage building for all your lake toys. Fantastic short-term rental history. Call today for your showing!
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $275,000
Great location for this 5 acre property. Home in need of TLC. Several buildings on the property. 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Main floor has kitchen, master bedroom and bath, living room, family room, laundry room additional full bath and bedroom 4. Upper has 2 bedrooms, den and bonus room. There are apple and pear trees along with asparagus on the property.
6 Bedroom Home in Darien - $435,000
Hardwood floors welcome you into the home and you will find beautiful woodwork and charm throughout!! Sitting on over 1/2 acre which includes a beautiful garden off all annuals, All kinds of Berries, Features a 4 car Heated Garage, Concrete patios Galore, 2 walk in pantries, Gas fireplace, walk in closets, heated jacuzzi tub/shower combo. Large living area in basement with full bath. Tons of storage and closets!