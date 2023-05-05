Lake Geneva officials are considering reducing the city's parking fine.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved to increase the city's parking fine from $20 to $50 late last year to help offset a projected $1.8 million deficit for 2023.

The city council members also approved a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset the deficit. The city's previous parking rate was $2 an hour daily.

Several Downtown business owners have reported that they have received complaints from customers regarding the increased weekend parking rate and fine.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council discussed reducing the $50 parking fine during their April 24 meeting, with different amounts being proposed.

Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed reducing the fine from $50 to $30 with late fees.

Straube, who has owned a Downtown business and has worked at several Downtown businesses, said she has heard several people complain about the $50 fine and feels that it should be reduced.

"I care about the city's finances, but I also feel that if we don't have a strong and vibrant Downtown, even though we don't get sales tax dollars, it's going to impact us," Straube said. "It's a lot higher than what I feel it should be."

Alderwoman Cindy Yager said she also would be in favor of reducing the fine to $30 with gradual late fee increases.

"We do want to deter people from not paying for parking at all," Yager said. "But I do like the graduated ticket idea, so after $30 then we could either add $20 to that and $20 the next time and go from there to make it more of a penalty for them not to pay at all. But I think the $30 is more necessary to stop people from just not paying."

Alderwoman Linda Frame proposed returning to a $20 parking fine. She said several Downtown business owners are concerned that they are losing customers because of the $50 fine.

"They don't want to lose their customers because of the raised prices just so we can feed the piggybank for parking," Frame said. "We need to take care of our tourists or we're not going to have a town."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she also agrees with returning to the $20 parking fine with late fees.

"I really believe it's better going to $20 because then we're not going to be yo-yoing all over the place with $20, $30 and $50," Fesenmaier said. "I think the late fees would pick up some more money."

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of decreasing the parking fine, because he feels the $50 fine is too much money. However, he would like to know how the city is going to overcome its budget deficit if the fine is reduced.

"I agree the $50 fine is too high. I'm thinking of $30 as well," Howell said. "But I do need to know how we're going to pay the difference and where it's going to come from before I vote 'yes' on this thing."

City Administrator Dave Nord said that if the city returns to a $20 fine every day, then the city would have about a $340,000 deficit in its budget, and if it returned to a $20 for only during the weekdays, then it would have about a $200,000 budget shortfall.

Comptroller Laura Pisarcik said she could present different budget scenarios for reducing the parking fine to the council members during a future meeting.

"I have no problem running different scenarios," Pisarcik said. "It will just take me a little bit of time to do, but I can get it done."

After some discussion, the council members unanimously approved to continue discussion on reducing the city's parking fine for either the next finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, which was scheduled for May 2, or the next regular city council meeting, which set to be held May 8.

"I would like to continue this either for the next FLR meeting or council meeting, whatever comes first," Howell said.

Business owners express concern

Several Downtown business owners and representatives attended the April 24 meeting to express their concern about the $50 parking fine.

Beverly Leonard, co-owner of Delaney Street Mercantile, said she recently had a customer who was upset because she received a $50 ticket, and she and her friends walked out of her business.

"Two women were in line buying, which were her friends, and she said, 'I'm out of here.' Her friends dropped their items and left the store," Leonard said. "This is not a hobby. This is a livelihood. I have to say this has affected my livelihood. Please reduce this ticket. It's causing such ill will toward this community."

Roger Wolff, general manager for Jayne Boutique, said he also has had several customers who have complained about the $50 parking fine and the $4 an hour weekend parking rate.

"The $50 fine is unreasonable. It's punitive. It's the most unfriendly thing you can do in your community," Wolff said. "You guys made it very difficult for us. It's not right. It's just not fair."

Butch Nocek, general manager for Inspired Coffee, said he has had several customers tell him that they would not be returning because of the $50 parking fine.

"My story is the same, groups of people coming in telling me they're never coming back again because of the parking issue," Nocek said. "Every single day somebody gets a $50 ticket, and they come screaming to us about it."

This is the second time in about three months that city officials have reconsidered the $50 parking fine and $4 an hour weekend parking rate.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council narrowly voted down a proposal to return to $2 an hour weekend parking and a $20 parking fine during their Feb. 13 meeting.

The vote ended in a 4-4 tie among city aldermen, but Mayor Charlene Klein casted the tie-breaking "no" vote to keep the $4 an hour weekend parking rate and $50 fine in place.