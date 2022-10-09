Lake Geneva considers longer terms for elected officials

Elected officials in the City of Lake Geneva could be serving longer terms in the future.

City officials are considering increasing terms for elected positions from two years to four years. Elected positions in Lake Geneva include mayor, city alderman, city attorney and municipal judge.

Lake Geneva aldermen first discussed increasing elected officials’ terms during the finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, Sept. 20, and again during the city council meeting, Sept. 26.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said increasing the terms could give elected officials more time to become familiar with their positions.

“The first year you’re on the council, you don’t know nothing,” Hedlund said. “Literally, you go to all the meetings because you’re trying to get up to speed. I’ve had instances where I suggested to aldermen to at least read the packet so they know what we’re talking about when we get to the meeting. If you have any questions, you can ask then.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager, who was elected to her first term in April, said it has taken her awhile to become familiar with the procedures of the city council. She said increasing the years of elected officials’ terms could help them become more effective over time.

“It’s taken a bit of my time to get up to speed to try to figure out what’s going on and all the different committees and how they interact with each,” Yager said. “I can see myself at the end of the first year of my term finally getting it and being able to process it. Second year, I could start going and making some inroads and providing some input and making some valuable suggestions on the council. Third year, I think I would be like, ‘You got it down. You’re ready to go.’”

However, Yager said increasing the terms to four years could discourage people from running for elected positions.

“I don’t know if people would run for a four-year term,” Yager said. “I don’t know if I would have run if it was a four-year term.”

Hedlund said whether terms are increased to four years or not, they should still try to increase the salary for aldermen, which is $5,200 a year. He said increasing the salary could encourage more people to run for city alderman.

“I know for a four-year term, you’re not going to get anyone for four years with the present salary we make,” Hedlund said. “It’s just not possible. You can’t spend 15 or 16 hours a week in meetings for $100 a week.”

After some discussion, the aldermen approved a motion during the city council meeting to continue discussion on the issue.

The motion was approved by a 7-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he would like to receive feedback from residents before deciding whether to increase terms from two years to four years.

“The purpose of FLR was to put the idea to the public to see what they think about it. We haven’t had a lot of feedback,” Howell said. “The idea behind it is it takes awhile to learn what you’re doing on the council. Sometimes you’re here and gone before you really do.”

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she also would like to obtain input from residents regarding the issue.

“Maybe we put it out to the public eye and see what they say,” Yunker said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels increasing the length of the terms is an issue that needs further discussion before the city council makes a decision.

“I think it’s something that needs a lot more consideration,” Klein said.