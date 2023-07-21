Lake Geneva officials are hoping people would use the honor system in paying a $5 fee at a proposed kayak launch.

Harbormaster Steve Russell is proposing to establish a kayak/paddleboard launching area with a $5 launch fee near the West End Pier.

Russell presented plans for the proposed kayak/paddleboard launching area during the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, July 11.

He said part of the reason for wanting to establish a launching area near the West End Pier is because of the increasing number of people who launch their kayaks or paddleboards into Geneva Lake from that area.

“The west end has become a favorable spot for people to go down, unload their kayaks or paddleboard and launch between the fishing pier and dog swim area,” Russell said. “That creates congestion. There are not really good launch facilities there. So my recommendation is to charge something through an honor program.”

Russell said the launch area would not be staffed but people would pay the fee by placing $5 in an envelope and then into an “honor box.” He said revenue from the fee would be used to help improve the launch area.

“So we can put the honor box over there, put envelopes there, then use the revenue that comes through that to improve the launch capabilities there,” he said. “We can put in a system where if you’re handicapped or elderly, it gives you an easy access to your kayak.”

Russell said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources allows municipalities to charge a $7 to $8 launch fee for non-motorized boats, but he is proposing a $5 fee based on what other surrounding communities charge.

“This is strictly a number I recommend based on what other communities do,” Russell said. “The DNR grants the municipalities the right to charge launch fees through public access.”

Russell said the city currently has a $5 kayak/paddleboard launch fee but not too many people pay it because they are not aware of the fee.

The city currently charges a fee for people to rent space on a kayak/paddleboard rack located near the West End Pier for seven months.

The cost is $171 for residents; $261 for non-resident property owners who own a dwelling place; $309 for non-resident property owners who own a lot or rental property; and $359 for non-residents.

“People have gotten it in their heads that launching a kayak in the City of Lake Geneva is free, and actually I had to call the PD today to come to the boat launch pier because of a guy who got abusive with a boat launch attendant over paying a fee to launch his kayak at the boat launch,” Russell said. “It just seems to have become the norm that people think that you can launch anywhere along the lakefront and you don’t have to pay, so that was the reason behind this.”

Alderwoman Peg Esposito said establishing a launching area could make more people aware that they have to pay a fee to their kayaks or paddleboats.

“I think that would be good,” Esposito said. “I think you would get more compliance.”

Russell said he feels at least half of the people would pay the fee through the honor system.

“You will have people who will do it and you will have people who won’t do it,” Russell said.

After some discussion, members of the piers, harbors and lakefront committee unanimously approved to establish the kayak/paddleboard launching area as part of a pilot program.

The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.

“I recommend to start this as a pilot program to see what happens,” Alderman Ken Howell said.

